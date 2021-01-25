Meghan Markle's interview with Larry King from before she was royal has resurfaced after the TV host's death

Mikhaila Friel
larry king meghan markle
Larry King interviewed the Duchess of Sussex in 2013. Larry King/YouTube

  • Larry King interviewed Meghan Markle in 2013, five years before she joined the royal family.

  • A video of the interview, where she discussed her TV series "Suits," resurfaced after King's death.

  • He interviewed Markle again in 2016 about her lifestyle website and her work for gender equality.

Emmy-winning broadcaster Larry King has died at the age of 87, his company said in a statement released on Saturday.

The cause of death was not announced, though the star had been in hospital earlier in January after falling ill with COVID-19.

The TV star conducted 50,000 interviews throughout his career, Insider's Joshua Zitser previously reported.

One of his most famous interviewees included Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex - although she was known as Meghan Markle at the time.

King interviewed the former actress in 2013, three years before she met Prince Harry and five years before she would become a member of the royal family. Markle and her former "Suits" costar Patrick J. Adams appeared on "Larry King Now" to discuss the show's third season.

The interview, which has recently resurfaced after being shared by Marie Claire and The Express, gives a glimpse into Markle's former career.

King got her to open up about leaving the entertainment industry

Asked by King to explain who her character Rachel Zane was, Markle said: "Rachel is the paralegal at the firm ... "

"Seductive?" King interrupted.

"I don't know, do you think so Larry?" Markle said.

King was quiet for a moment, before saying: "Just a comment."

"Just putting it out there," Adams said.

Markle also explained how she got the role on the show, saying she thought it was "one of the worst auditions I had ever done."

She said she "didn't realize that behind closed doors they disagreed with me on that fact."

King then asked Adams and Markle whether they had considered leaving the entertainment industry - perhaps foreshadowing the duchess' decision to quit "Suits" upon her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

While Markle said she had considered quitting, she said she felt lucky "because some people are trying to do this for 20 years and still waiting tables."

"This feels like a slow burn, but really doing this for six, seven years and then having a show like this with this level of success is crazy," she added. "Someone said to me a long time ago, don't give it five minutes if you're not going to give it five years. On that five year mark, I was really eager."

King told Markle she wasn't 'the average American woman' during another interview in 2016

King interviewed Markle again in 2016, this time focusing on her former lifestyle website, "The Tig," and her work with UN Women.

During the interview, Markle said she had "personal experience" with the gender pay gap, and recalled the time she got a dish soap company to change a sexist commercial after writing a letter to the organization at the age of 11.

"Do you think your looks affect your advocacy?" King asked. "You're not the average American woman, Meghan, admit it."

"I would like to think that I am ... " Markle said, before King interrupted: "You're not."

"No matter what you look like, you should be taken seriously. For me, also, I think it's really great to be a feminist and to be feminine," the duchess responded.

