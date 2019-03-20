Meghan McCain: My dad would be laughing at Trump's attacks

As President Trump continues to attack the late Sen. John McCain, Meghan McCain said Wednesday she believed her father would have found the situation “hilarious.”

“I think if I had told my dad, ‘Seven months after you’re dead you’re going to be dominating the news and all over Twitter,’ he would think it was so hilarious that our president was so jealous of him that he was dominating the news cycle in death,” Meghan McCain said on ABC’s “The View,” the daytime talk show she co-hosts.

“This is just so bizarre because it’s about my dad and it’s a hot topic,” she said.

Trump, who has blamed McCain for killing an Obamacare repeal bill in a Senate vote in 2017, took up the feud again over the weekend, falsely accusing the senator of disseminating a copy of the “Steele dossier” on Trump’s ties with Russia before the 2016 election.

Meghan McCain blasted the president over his comments on Monday’s show.

“He spends his weekend obsessing over great men because — he knows it and I know it and all of you know it — he will never be a great man. My father was his kryptonite in life and he is his kryptonite in death,” she said. “Your life is spent on your weekends not with your family, not with your friends, but obsessing, obsessing over great men you could never live up to. That tells you everything you need to know about his pathetic life right now.”

During an Oval Office appearance Tuesday with Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Trump brought up McCain’s famous “thumbs-down” vote against the Obamacare repeal bill Trump had endorsed.

President Trump and Meghan McCain (Photos: Evan Vucci/AP, Heidi Gutman/ABC via Getty Images)

“I was never a fan of John McCain and I never will be,” Trump said of McCain, who died of cancer on Aug. 25, 2018. During his presidential campaign Trump dismissed McCain’s heroism as a prisoner of war during the Vietnam War, saying “I like people that weren’t captured.”

Trump’s comments this week drew a rebuke from Republican Sen. Mitt Romney and a polite pushback from Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., McCain’s longtime friend.

“John McCain is an American hero,” Graham told the Washington Post. He stepped forward to serve his nation. He risked his life. He spent five-and-a-half years in horrendous conditions as a prisoner of war. He’s one of the most consequential senators in the history of the body. Nothing will ever change that.”

Graham added: “I want to help this president. I want him to be successful. I’ll help him where I can, but push back when I need to. When it comes to criticizing Sen. McCain and his service, I think that’s a huge mistake.”

Sen. Johnny Isakson, R-Ga., said Wednesday that Trump’s attacks on McCain crossed a line and that he planned to deliver a “whipping.”

“I just want to lay it on the line. The country deserves better, the McCain family deserves better,” Isakson, chairman of the Veterans’ Affairs Committee, told the Bulwark, a conservative news website. “I don’t care if he’s president of United States, owns all the real estate in New York, or is building the greatest immigration system in the world. Nothing is more important than the integrity of the country and those who fought and risked their lives for all of us.”

He added: “Anybody who in any way tarnishes the reputation of John McCain deserves a whipping.”

On Twitter, Cindy McCain shared a hateful, profantity-laced message she recently received from a Trump supporter who called her late husband a “traitor.”

“I want to make sure all of you could see how kind and loving a stranger can be,” Cindy McCain tweeted.

Meghan McCain, though, told “The View” viewers not to fret.

“Do not feel bad for me and my family. We are blessed and we are a family of privilege,” McCain said Wednesday. “Feel bad for people out there who are being bullied and don’t have support.”

_____

