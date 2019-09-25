Meghan McCain addresses 'The View' walk-off: 'We're told by producers to leave'

Is Meghan McCain "over it"?

That's what Andy Cohen asked the "The View" co-host on Tuesday's episode of "Watch What Happens Live" after she joked that she's "always" in some sort of tiff with one of her other co-hosts.

SEE ALSO: Meghan McCain storms off the set of 'The View' after on-air argument

"The audience is extremely combative, and it's nice to be in a positive audience," McCain explained of her current attitude as she turned to the "WWHL" in-studio audience. "The booing and the heckling is a lot every day. You're at 'The View,' and I'm paid to give a different view. And, so, I would like us all, when people come, to roll it back. Again, I'm just trying to do a very complicated job."

Cohen then pushed McCain, asking if she finds it difficult to express her opinion on the show, which, as the most staunchly conservative pundit on the shot, is oftentimes as odds with her co-workers.

"I think everybody in America is having a really hard time expressing their point of view," she said. "Vibe-wise, with the hosts, I'm actually much more comfortable with the main five hosts than I was year, because now it's my third year."

And, as for that viral clip of her seemingly storming off the set of "The View" after getting into an on-air argument with guest co-host Ana Navarro last week, McCain claimed that she was simply following producers' suggestions -- and getting her makeup redone during the commercial break.

SEE ALSO: Meghan McCain talks representing conservatives on 'The View'

"I just want to say, the walking off footage ... we are told by producers to leave the table if it's too heated, and I get touched-up backstage with my makeup, so that's what I was doing," she explained. "I've done that, like, many times over the years, so I don't know why this particular time [it went viral]."

When Cohen joked that he interpreted it as her pulling a move from the "Real Housewives" playbook by storming off set just like a lot of Bravo stars do during reunion special tapings, she agreed that her job can sometimes resemble that of a reality star.

"'The View' can be like the 'Housewives' sometimes," she laughed.

The day that footage of her walk-off spread like wildfire on social media, McCain cryptically addressed the moment on Twitter by writing, "Another day, another drama," along with a gif of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Erika Jayne (who she is close friends with) saying, "I'm good. We're good. It's okay."





Watch more clips from Meghan McCain's "Watch What Happens Live" appearance here.