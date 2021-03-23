Meghan McCain apologises after getting called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver

&lt;p&gt;Meghan McCain is the co-host of &#x002018;The View&#x002019; on ABC News&lt;/p&gt; (Screengrab/YouTube)

Meghan McCain is the co-host of ‘The View’ on ABC News

(Screengrab/YouTube)

Meghan McCain, the co-host of ABC’s ‘The View’, tweeted out an apology on Monday after being called out for anti-Asian comments by John Oliver during his show.

“I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fuelled many of these attacks and I apologise for any past comments that aided that agenda,” tweeted Ms McCain.

Her apology came after Mr Oliver, on his show “Last Week Tonight” on HBO, spoke about racism against Asian Americans and pointed out that last year Ms McCain had supported former president Donald Trump calling Covid-19 the “China virus.”

He noted that people at that time had warned that such a rhetoric could lead to violence against Asian Americans but not many were convinced.

Mr Oliver then showed a March 2020 clip from MsMcCain’s show ‘The View’, where she said: “I think if the Left wants to focus on PC-(politically correct) labelling this virus, it is a great way to get Trump re-elected. I don’t have a problem with people calling it whatever they want. It’s a deadly virus that did originate in Wuhan.”

Read more:

Once the clip ended, Mr Oliver said: “Oh good, Meghan McCain doesn't have a problem with it! Listen not to the scores of Asian Americans telling everyone that the term is dangerous and offensive.”

He then showed Ms McCain’s post last week on Twitter where she said “Stop Asian Hate,” but noted that it is “a fine sentiment to throw upon Twitter after the fact.”

“But there has to be an understanding that saying, ‘I don't have a problem with calling it the China virus’ is very much giving space for that hate to grow,” Mr Oliver said.

Crimes against the Asian American community have gone up in the US in recent times, forcing president Joe Biden and other politicians to address the issue. Recently in a mass shooting in Atlanta six women of Asian American origin were killed.

On 20 March, Mr Biden said that he and vice president Kamala Harris “sat down with Asian American leaders in Atlanta.”

“It was a heart-wrenching meeting that made clear the urgent work that lies ahead. We must come together as one America, stand against hate, and root out racism wherever we find it,” he had tweeted.

