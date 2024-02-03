Meghan McCain on Biden reportedly calling Trump a ‘sick f—‘: ‘We need more real’

Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.), praised President Biden’s reported choice words behind closed doors for President Trump Friday.

“I continue to not understand why Biden’s team keeps him so isolated because him calling Trump a ‘sick f—’ is my favorite thing he’s done in months and months,” McCain said in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter Friday. “It’s real, and we need more real from everyone in politics in general.”

The president also allegedly said “what a f—ing a–hole the guy is,” according to a report from Politico Thursday.

Trump has attempted to take advantage of Biden’s alleged harsh words, saying in a fundraising email Friday that the president “doesn’t just think that about me, he thinks that about EVERY SINGLE ONE of my proud supporters.”

“And I know with your patriotic support at this very moment, WE WILL STOP HIM!” Trump said in the email. “Before the day is over, I’m calling on EVERY PATRIOT reading this message to chip in and say, I LOVE PRESIDENT TRUMP!”

Former Trump national security adviser John Bolton also touted Biden’s alleged comments, saying he “has it pretty well nailed” the former president’s personality.

Despite his rhetoric, and a slew of legal battles, Trump remains the clear GOP front-runner in the primary race — and is on a trajectory to face Biden once again in November.

In a recent CNN poll, Trump held a 4-point lead over Biden, with 49 percent of registered voters saying they would be “more likely to vote” for Trump, while 45 percent said they would be “more likely to vote” for Biden.

In the same poll, 38 percent of respondents said they approve of “the way” Biden is “handling his job,” while 62 percent said they disapprove. Thirty-four percent also said the president “deserves to be” reelected, while 66 percent disagree.

Despite Trump’s lead in the poll among registered voters, 38 percent said they had a favorable opinion of the former president.

Fifty-seven percent of registered voters said they have an unfavorable opinion of him. Trump holds a 2-point lead over the current president in a potential rematch, according to a national polling average from The Hill and Decision Desk HQ.

