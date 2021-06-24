Meghan McCain calls for the FBI to get involved in the Britney Spears case

The View's Meghan McCain wants the FBI to get involved in freeing Britney.

The co-host of The View was among those expressing support for Britney Spears Thursday after the pop star spoke out against her court-ordered conservatorship and asked a judge to end it. In fact, McCain was so concerned that she thought authorities should urgently rescue Spears prior to her next court hearing, calling the situation a "human trafficking issue."

"She is ostensibly being kept as a slave," McCain said. "...I actually believe this has reached the level that the FBI needs to be involved and extradite her from her home away from these people this very moment because these are people that could continue the abuse in real time. I think it's that extreme."

Spears during the hearing said the conservatorship she has been under since 2008 "is abusive," and she revealed she is allegedly not allowed to have a baby because "I have a IUD inside of myself right now so I don't get pregnant" but "this so-called team won't let me go to the doctor to take it out." The pop star's father, Jamie Spears, is conservator of her estate, and she has been fighting to have him removed. She said Wednesday she would "honestly like to sue my family" over her treatment.

McCain on Twitter continued to voice her concerns for Spears, asking if she's "safe right now" while adding, "The people who did this to her are psychopaths and could very well retaliate against her for speaking out. This is a real time crisis that can't wait for another court date."

