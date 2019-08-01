Meghan McCain Clashes With ‘View’ Co-Hosts on Tulsi Gabbard: She’s No ‘Russian Stooge’

Meghan McCain rallied to Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard’s defense Thursday on The View, as she pushed back against her co-hosts’ concerns that the Hawaii congresswoman could be a “Trojan horse” getting a boost from Russian propaganda outlets.

During Wednesday night’s Democratic primary debate, Gabbard had a brief breakout moment when she called out California Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) on her record as a prosecutor and on criminal justice. Following the debate, however, Harris dissed Gabbard’s low poll numbers while criticizing the congresswoman for being an “apologist” for Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad.

“The Republicans like her, and I think she’s a real Trojan horse here because when you look at her record, in particular, she’s apologized for it but she was very anti-LGBTQ community,” co-host Sunny Hostin said Thursday on The View. “She also has praised Trump for meeting with Kim Jong Un three times.”

“That’s why they like her,” liberal host Joy Behar quipped.

Hostin, meanwhile, went on to highlight that Gabbard voted for a measure that would prevent Syrian refugees from settling in America, adding that the Democratic lawmaker also has refused to call Assad a war criminal.

“Per an NBC News report, Russian propaganda machines favor Gabbard,” she continued. “When I look at that, I’m concerned she is attacking Harris and I’m concerned that she has any traction.”

McCain, however, praised Gabbard for getting a “really good blow” on Harris before dismissing the notion that the Hawaii representative is a Trojan horse is “just political posturing.”

This prompted co-host Ana Navarro to note that she may just be “paranoid” but Gabbard has suddenly received a lot of support from people “who used to dislike her tremendously.”

“There is a lot of writings in Russia Today and Russian traffic around Tulsi,” Navarro stated, referencing the notorious Russian propaganda media arm. “There is something going on. I suspect it’s not knowingly by her because I think she’s a decent human being who served this country, but I’m paranoid.”

McCain seemingly took this to mean that any Republican who found Gabbard intriguing was being influenced by Russia, bringing up the fact that her family is sanctioned from traveling to Russia while explaining why she liked Gabbard.

“Nobody is saying you,” Navarro shot back. “I’m talking about other people. Just because I’m making a reference, doesn’t mean it’s a reference to you.”

McCain and Navarro went back and forth a bit more, with Navarro pointing out that a GOP congressman ended his friendship with Gabbard over her Assad apologia.

“I’m not supporting her,” McCain asserted. “I’m just saying she’s interesting, and the idea because she got a big hit on Kamala and now she’s a ‘Russian stooge’—”

“I’m not saying that!” Navarro exclaimed, leading the rest of the table to argue until, of course, Whoopi Goldberg jumped in to break it up.

