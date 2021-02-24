Meghan McCain, co-host of ‘The View,’ calls for Fauci’s firing

Brian Niemietz, New York Daily News
NEW YORK — Frustrated over not knowing when she can get vaccinated and what she called “inconsistent messaging,” talk show host Meghan McCain called on President Joe Biden to fire the nation’s top immunologist in a grandiose fashion.

The conservative 36-year-old co-host on ABC’s “The View” stated her complaint on Monday’s program, where she faulted Dr. Anthony Fauci for saying on CNN that he wasn’t comfortable making a recommendation on when adults who have been vaccinated can safely spend time with younger family members who have not.

“It’s terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging,” she said, claiming she’s been careful to follow recommendation meant to curb the spread of the virus and would go anywhere, anytime to get inoculated.

“The fact that I, Meghan McCain, co-host of ‘The View,’ don’t know when or how I will be able to get a vaccine because the rollout for my age range and my health is so nebulous, I have no idea when and how I get it,” she complained.

McCain noted that Israel had vaccinated a larger percentage of its population than the U.S. and that people there can go out and “have (booze) shots” with their friends while she doesn’t know when that will again be an option for her.

The daughter of late war hero and former Sen. John McCain worried that at this pace “we’re going to have to wear masks forever” and suggested she was “over” Fauci, whose expertise she questioned.

“I think we need to have more people giving more opinions,” she said. “I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone in place that maybe does understand science or can talk like these other countries about how we can be more like these other places that are doing this successfully.”

McCain was attacked as entitled and clueless on social media, which only strengthened her resolve. After the show, she called for Fauci’s ouster again on Twitter, misspelling his name in the process.

“Many of you can keep worshiping at the alter of Fauchi. I’m not a phony — i will not go on tv and lie saying one thing privately and another on air,” she tweeted. “This is my opinion. We need someone else in charge of coronavirus messaging and leadership.”

Fauci, an 80-year-old Brooklyn native, has served as director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984, the year McCain was born.

