Meghan McCain Cries ‘Identity Politics’ Over Calls for Asian American Host to Replace Her on ‘The View’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Wilstein
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The View/ABC
The View/ABC

A conversation on The View about Asian American representation in Joe Biden’s cabinet turned personal on Wednesday when Meghan McCain used the opportunity to express her fears that “identity politics” could leave her without a job.

Each of the show’s panel members seemed to agree that it was entirely appropriate for Democratic Senators Tammy Duckworth and Mazie Hirono to demand the Biden administration diversity its high-level staff, with Sunny Hostin saying she “didn’t see anything wrong with it” and Sara Haines calling it “the right thing to do.”

But when it was McCain’s turn to speak, she said she “truly believes” that only the “most qualified” people should be running departments “like national security and infrastructure, things that literally are the meat and potatoes that make the country great.”

“I believe what makes America exceptional is the fact that we’re a meritocracy, that you can be anything,” she continued, making an argument that completely discounted the existence of systemic racism. “That you can come from anywhere and go and have success in any capacity. And I think the question Democrats have to reconcile with right now is whether or not race and gender are more important than qualification.”

Chuck Schumer Schools Meghan McCain: Your Father Would Have Given Biden a ‘Chance’

If there is someone who is “more qualified who happens to be a white straight person who has more experience” in their field than a “minority with less experience,” McCain wondered, should that matter? After a digression about Asian American students supposedly being discriminated against by Harvard and a warning about a “slippery slope,” she inevitably made the discussion about herself.

“Just to put a cap on this, The View is 25 years old next year. We’ve only had one Asian American host co-host this show,” McCain said, referring to Lisa Ling, who spent three years on the show from 1999-2002. “So does that mean that one of us should be leaving because there’s not enough representation? Is identity politics more important than the qualifications for the job? And I think that's a question going forward that the progressive left is going to have to reconcile.”

After a break, Hostin fired back directly at her co-host, noting that while we would “all love for this country to be a meritocracy,” the reality is that it has never been one.

“It’s not about gender and race being more important than qualifications,” Hostin said. “It’s about the fact that they are many qualified women and minority candidates that never get the opportunity because of the advancement of generally white male mediocrity, because of things like legacy.”

The irony, of course, is that Meghan McCain’s “identity” as the daughter of the late Sen. John McCain—something that she never fails to bring up on the show—has played a defining role in her media career. But she seemed to be implying that while she got her gig purely based on “merit,” the same could not be said for any Asian American co-host that could conceivably replace her.

As CNN’s Abby Phillip tweeted in response, “There have been more View co-hosts who are children of famous people than view co-hosts who are Asian. Does she really think that’s because there aren't enough Asian people with the right qualifications?”

And if McCain’s defensive complaints on Wednesday sounded oddly specific, it’s because there have been multiple calls for The View to specifically replace her with an Asian American co-host over the past several days after John Oliver exposed the hypocrisy of her posting #StopAsianHate after defending Donald Trump’s use of racist terms like “China virus” almost exactly a year earlier.

McCain ultimately issued an apology the day after that Last Week Tonight segment aired, tweeting, “I condemn the reprehensible violence and vitriol that has been targeted towards the Asian American community. There is no doubt Donald Trump’s racist rhetoric fueled many of these attacks and I apologize for any past comments that aided that agenda.”

Now, she’s evidently worried that won’t be enough to save her job.

John Oliver Exposes Meghan McCain’s ‘Stop Asian Hate’ Hypocrisy

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan McCain tried to weigh in on identity politics and fumbled. There's a right way to do it.

    Following Meghan McCain's statements, experts described ways people can talk about identity politics and how representation could be addressed.

  • Kristen Stewart Wears Princess Diana's Famous Engagement Ring in New Photo from Spencer Movie

    Filming for the upcoming Pablo Larraín film heads from Germany to the U.K.

  • A TikToker is traveling the US in a camper van so her aging French bulldogs could see the country

    Sarah Ingala wants her French bulldogs to experience everything they can, so she's taking them around the US in a camper van, and TikTok is loving it.

  • Jessica Simpson recalls moment she told her daughter about childhood abuse

    The mother of 3 opens up about the personal exchange in the new paperback version of her 2020 memoir, "Open Book."

  • Tarrant jail fails inspection after state finds 140 inmates were not given ‘dayroom time’

    This happened on 93 separate days between September and February.

  • 14 of the biggest cleaning mistakes you're making at home

    From your toilet to your dishware, there are a number of household things that people often clean incorrectly. Here are some tips to fix that.

  • Federal appeals court rules that states may restrict open carry of firearms

    A California federal appeals court ruled on Wednesday to uphold a county law in Hawaii that strictly limited permits for openly carrying firearms.Why it matters: The 7-4 decision comes amid a renewed gun control debate spurred by two mass shootings that occurred less than a week apart and killed a total of 18 people. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Hawaii resident George Young's suit against the state for denying his application to carry a gun outside his home.“The government may regulate, and even prohibit, in public places — including government buildings, churches, schools, and markets — the open carrying of small arms capable of being concealed, whether they are carried concealed or openly,” Judge Jay Bybee wrote for the majority.The state of Hawaii prohibits residents from openly carrying firearms without a license. Licenses are granted only to residents who prove a need due to "reason to fear injury" to "person or property." The court affirmed the district court's dismissal of Young's challenge, writing that the state's restrictions reflect "longstanding prohibitions, and therefore, the conduct they regulate is outside the historical scope of the Second Amendment."The Second Amendment does not "guarantee an unfettered, general right to openly carry arms in public for individual self-defense," the opinion continued. "Accordingly, Hawai‘i’s firearms-carry scheme is lawful."The other side: Judge Diarmuid O’Scannlain called the majority decision “unprecedented” and “extreme," in his lead dissent.Context: Wednesday’s decision overturned a ruling in the same case from roughly a year ago, the LA Times writes.What to watch: It seems likely the ruling will reach the U.S. Supreme Court, CNN reports. The big picture: President Biden has called on Congress to pass legislation on gun control. The White House is also considering implementing gun safety measures through executive action.A Colorado judge overturned Boulder's assault weapons ban 10 days before a gunman opened fire in a grocery store and killed 10 people in the city.Go deeper: Gun control debate returns to CongressRead the full ruling: More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • A bride wore a stunning jumpsuit and a pearl-covered veil to her sunrise wedding on the Brooklyn Bridge

    Devon Stewart Bacher chose a Jonathan Simkhai jumpsuit for her intimate nuptials on the Brooklyn Bridge instead of a wedding dress.

  • Alabama men's basketball leave NCAA Tournament bubble for Indianapolis Zoo field trip

    The Alabama men's basketball team took a field trip outside the NCAA Tournament bubble on Tuesday to visit the Indianapolis Zoo.

  • Is Your Child Too Sheltered? Here’s What Experts Say You Should Watch Out For

    If I could take every scraped knee, fever, and hurt feelings from my kids so they would never feel pain, I would. It breaks my heart every time I see them sick or suffering.

  • Florida Teacher Reassigned After Refusing to Take Down Black Lives Matter Flag

    A teacher at Robert E. Lee High School in Jacksonville has been removed from her teaching duties after she refused to take down a Black Lives Matter flag.

  • ‘The View': Meghan McCain Has Thoughts About Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter Exit That Are Mostly About… Meghan McCain

    On Thursday’s episode of “The View,” co-host Meghan McCain reacted to Chrissy Teigen’s announcement that she’d decided to leave Twitter after 10 years due to the platform having a negative affect on her life — by complaining about her own social media experience. Although McCain tried to explain that she didn’t need a pity party because she “chose to be a public figure,” she also pointed out that because her opinions are usually different and more blunt, she gets attacked much more often than her co-hosts. “It’s about how fat I am, that I’m a disgusting, white woman of privilege, I only get anywhere because of my dad,” she complained. “Anything you guys have already said is not anything I haven’t thought, or felt, or been insecure about my whole life.” Also Read: 'The View': Meghan McCain Calls Out Georgia Cop's Comments on Mass Shooter as 'Textbook Definition of White Privilege' (Video) “I’ve spent a quarter of my life trending on Twitter,” McCain continued, citing that she understood how constant negativity and comments can affect your mental health — which is basically the only thing she said that actually touched on Teigen, as everything else centered on her own experiences. “I am the one conservative woman in all of mainstream television,” McCain said. “I’m the only one left. I say things that people just don’t want to hear, and if they disagree with me, it automatically becomes personal.” To say McCain frequently comes under fire on social media would be an understatement. The co-host usually trends during the show’s airing for everything from her political views to her debates with her co-hosts to her choice of hairstyle. So it’s not really surprising that she used her segment about Teigen’s decision to talk about her own issues with being a prominent public figure on the social media platform. Also Read: 'The View': Meghan McCain Ripped for Suggesting 'Race and Gender Are More Important Than Qualifications' “I was trending on Twitter yesterday,” McCain said, referencing Wednesday’s comments about race and identity that led to a backlash of criticism. “And 9 million times…I don’t think it’s ever been positive. It’s always something negative. And it’s not just random people. It’s people with blue checkmarks. So I get it. I get why Chrissy Teigen can’t do it.” Read original story ‘The View': Meghan McCain Has Thoughts About Chrissy Teigen’s Twitter Exit That Are Mostly About… Meghan McCain At TheWrap

  • CNN defended Chris Cuomo for using Andrew Cuomo's power as New York governor to access COVID-19 tests when they were hard to find

    CNN said that Chris Cuomo was acting "as any human being would" after allegations that his brother secured him priority COVID-19 tests.

  • Asian Family Who Just Lost Father Gets Racist, Threatening Letter After Funeral

    Authorities in Orange County, California are investigating a potential hate crime after a grieving Asian American family received a threatening letter. Claudia Choi shared that her family received the anonymous letter on Monday, but it was post-marked on Friday, the day her father, Byong, was laid to rest, KCAL9 reports. The writer of the handwritten note celebrated Byong's death: “Now that Byong is gone makes it one less Asian to put up with in Leisure World.”

  • Real-estate agents are rethinking decades of advice on pools

    This article is reprinted by permission from The Escape Home , a newsletter for second homeowners and those who want to be. The top keyword search on Zillow last year was … pool. Swimming pool contractors are booked solid.

  • Street-racing suspect blames the grandmother killed in Alabama car crash

    The 22-year-old woman was charged with murder.

  • Biden says China won't surpass U.S. as global leader on his watch

    U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday said he would prevent China from passing the United States to become the most powerful country in the world, vowing to invest heavily to ensure America prevails in the race between the world's two largest economies. Biden said he had spent "hours upon hours" with Xi Jinping when he served as vice president under former President Barack Obama, and was convinced the Chinese president believed autocracy - not democracy - held the key to the future.

  • THE LAST STARFIGHTER Sequel Gets a Concept Art Sizzle Reel

    The Last Starfighter's possible sequel gets an update with a title and a sizzle reel showcasing striking concept art that gives us an idea of tone. The post THE LAST STARFIGHTER Sequel Gets a Concept Art Sizzle Reel appeared first on Nerdist.

  • 'Uncharted waters.' Judges are banning some Capitol riot suspects from the internet

    Social media was key to the Capitol riot. Now courts are struggling with whether suspects should be banned from using the internet.

  • Cuomo gave family members special access to COVID-19 tests: Washington Post

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo gave family members, including his brother, CNN anchor Chris Cuomo, special access to state-administered COVID-19 tests in the early days of the pandemic, the Washington Post reported on Wednesday. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, faces bipartisan calls to resign over accusations of sexual harassment or misconduct from at least eight women and disclosures that his administration under-reported nursing home deaths from the pandemic. The Post, which cited three unnamed people with knowledge of the situation, reported that a top state doctor made house calls to some of the governor's family members or close associates, including his brother, to administer the tests.