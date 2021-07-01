Meghan McCain’s departure from ‘The View’ sparks strong reactions. ‘Bye bye snowflake’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tanasia Kenney
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Meghan McCain is calling it quits at “The View,” and some fans aren’t too choked up over it.

McCain, the show’s resident conservative, announced Thursday that she is leaving the daytime talk show after four years. The Fox News alum and daughter of late Sen. John McCain joined co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Sunny Hostin in 2017.

McCain said she will finish out the season through the end of July.

Rumors of McCain’s departure began swirling early Thursday and confirmation sent shock waves across social media — mainly among those who’ve criticized McCain’s behavior on the show in recent years.

I’m not surprised,” one viewer wrote on Twitter. “But I’m happy for Whoopi & Joy. Those poor women were about to have permanent nerve damage from all the eye rolling they did anytime Meghan opened her mouth. Bye bye snowflake!”

It’s about time ...” another wrote.

Meanwhile, fans of McCain were elated that she was finally saying goodbye to “The View”: “Why would anyone with a relatively new marriage and a beautiful baby want to surround themselves with that kind of negativity and those horrible, mean-spirited, vindictive women every day?”

McCain is known for her conservative takes on hot button political issues, including gun control and abortion, and has had her share of on-air blow ups with her left-leaning co-hosts. Last month, a discussion on President Joe Biden’s treatment of a CNN journalist devolved into a shouting match between McCain and Goldberg.

In January, the conservative co-host faced criticism for trying to grill newly elected U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) about packing the Supreme Court following his historic win in the Georgia U.S. Senate runoff. A screenshot of a scowling McCain among the smiling faces of her co-hosts as they interviewed Warnock soon became a social media meme.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Meghan McCain says she's quitting 'The View' in late July

    Meghan McCain, whose outspoken conservative views have frequently led to verbal fireworks and compelling television on ABC's “The View,” said Thursday that she is quitting the daytime talk show after four years. McCain, daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, announced on the air that she would leave after the show's season ends in late July. “I will be here another month, so if you still want to fight a little more, we have four more weeks,” McCain said.

  • Adios! Au revoir! Bye! Meghan McCain is set to leave The View after four long years

    This could potentially be the best day of Whoopi Goldberg’s life. The queen of daytime hairdos and telling people her dad is John McCain—Meghan McCain—is getting ready to leave The View after four years. According to Page Six, despite having two years left on her contract with ABC, Meghan McCain is “adamant” that she will depart the talk show.

  • Meghan McCain’s ‘The View’ Exit Brings Online Cheers: ‘See Ya, Princess Nepotism’

    Meghan McCain has announced that, after four years with the show, she is leaving “The View.” Rumors of her announcement started circulating before she confirmed the news, which she did indeed confirm during the show. And for the many, the news is more than welcome. “This was not an easy decision. It took a lot of thought and counsel and prayer and talking to my close family and friends,” McCain said of making the choice to leave. “Look, COVID has changed the world for all of us. And it changed t

  • ‘The Forever Purge’ Review: Is America Finally Catching Up to the ‘Purge’ Movies?

    The “Purge” movies started off, in 2013 (we’re nearing a decade of high-spirited fun!), as a dystopian gonzo action fantasy set in a metropolis gone mad. The series always had a pop political dimension, most of it related to the New Founding Fathers of America, the ominous ruling party that institutes the Purge as a […]

  • Hoka One One Reveals Two New Hiking Boots Designed to Feel Like Running Shoes

    Introducing the Hoka One One Anacapa.

  • ‘The View': Meghan McCain Calls Out Vogue Magazine’s ‘Deep, Intense, Racist Legacy’

    Meghan McCain doesn’t agree with “Vogue” magazine’s decision to not feature Melania Trump on a cover. But really, the host of “The View” has a much bigger bone to pick with the publication. During Wednesday’s episode of “The View,” McCain noted that she’s had problems with the publication since its cover featuring basketball star LeBron James and model Gisele Bundchen, which drew criticisms for resembling a World War I recruitment poster that depicted a gorilla taking a young, white woman hostag

  • College basketball stars get brand deal shortly after NCAA announcement

    The NCAA Board of Directors voted to allow student athletes to make money off their personal brand. The move has huge implications for college athletes. CBS News spoke to three college stars on how it will impact them. Mola Lenghi reports from New York.

  • Cosby prosecutor shocked by overturned conviction

    Kristen Gibbons Feden said she took issue with comments Cosby made after his release from prison.

  • Grand Jury Declines to Indict Former Georgia State Trooper Who Fatally Shot Black Motorist

    A grand jury decided on Monday not to indict a former Georgia State Trooper who fatally shot a Black motorist last year. What was his crime? Having a broken taillight.

  • House votes to create a select committee to investigate the January 6 insurrection

    Speaker Nancy Pelosi opted for a partisan select panel after Senate Republicans blocked an effort to create a 9/11-style commission.

  • Yvonne Strahovski is more than just 'an action hero badass' in The Tomorrow War

    The fate of humanity pretty much rests in Yvonne Strahovski's hands in 'The Tomorrow War.' Fortunately, she's got things under control.

  • Army of volunteers help at Florida condo collapse

    An army of volunteers is offering burgers, chicken tenders, fries, trail mix and deep-fried Oreos to the hundreds of first responders who have been working nonstop at the site of a partially collapsed Florida condo building. (30 June)

  • Cosby Release Draws Sharp Hollywood Responses: Phylicia Rashad Celebrates as Rose McGowan, Rosie O’Donnell Denounce

    Phylicia Rashad is celebrating Bill Cosby’s shocking release from prison. Moments after word broke that Cosby’s sex assault conviction is being overturned by the court, his former TV wife took to Twitter to share her delight in the news. “FINALLY!!!! A terrible wrong is being righted- a miscarriage of justice is corrected!” Rashad tweeted, along […]

  • Vice President Kamala Harris’s Staff members Complain Of ‘Abusive’ Work Environment

    Twenty two staffers in Kamala Harris' office, past and present, complained of an 'abusive' or dysfunctional work environment.

  • Florida building collapse death toll rises to 12

    Search-and-rescue operations stretched into a sixth day on Tuesday at the site of an oceanside Florida condominium complex that partially collapsed, with 149 people still missing. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava told reporters on Tuesday evening that another body had been recovered, bringing the death toll to 12. "Since our last briefing, very unfortunately, one additional victim was recovered. So the number of deceased is now at 12." But the Mayor of the town of Surfside, Charles Burkett said he isn’t giving up hope. “There were several different instances, but the most notable was the one from May 2013 where a woman was pulled from the ruins of a factory in Bangladesh seventeen days after it collapsed. So, I think as the governor said earlier, and the lieutenant governor, nobody’s giving up hope here, nobody’s stopping, the work goes on full force. We’re dedicated to get everyone out of that pile of rubble and reunite them with their families.” What caused a major section of the 40-year-old high-rise to crumble into a heap remains under investigation. In April of this year, the condo association president warned residents that concrete damage had "gotten significantly worse" along with roof damage, and urged them to pay some $15 million in assessments needed to make repairs, media reported. Despite rain showers complicating efforts, emergency teams were still treating the round-the-clock operation - which has employed dog teams, cranes and infrared scanners - as a search-and-rescue effort. But no one has been extricated alive from the ruins since a few hours after one side of the high-rise abruptly caved in on itself early Thursday morning as residents slept. One Israeli expert sent in to help rescuers find pockets of air, says it's emotionally taxing "Sometimes we cry. It’s natural."There are still reasons for hope... Fire officials have spoken of detecting faint sounds in rubble pile and finding voids deep in the debris large enough to possibly sustain life.

  • FINA denies certification for natural hair swim caps at Olympics

    The committee said the caps don’t follow “the natural form of the head.” The International Olympic Committee has denied an application for large, natural hair-based swim caps, created by the Black-owned brand Soul Cap. The committee noted that the caps don’t follow “the natural form of the head.”

  • Krispy Kreme and 5 Other IPOs Begin Trading

    Acumen Pharmaceuticals, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading, Evercommerce, Torrid Holdings, and the Glimpse Group made their debuts.

  • A closer examination at what went wrong for the Kansas City Royals in June

    There were a number of causes for the Royals’ 7-20 record in the month of June.

  • Death toll rises to 16 in Florida condo collapse

    MIAMI-DADE MAYOR DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA: “We’ve now recovered four additional victims.”Another four bodies were found overnight in the shattered ruins of a collapsed Miami-area, beach-front condominium tower, bringing the confirmed death toll to 16, nearly a week after the building fell. With 147 people still unaccounted for, the massive search and rescue operation pushed into its’ 7th day, as crews searched through the mountain of rubble. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava briefed reporters Wednesday.MIAMI-DADE MAYOR DANIELLA LEVINE CAVA: “And I want to thank them once again for their tremendous, tremendous effort. The world is watching. Their bravery, putting themselves in harm’s way to find people in the rubble.” Nobody has been pulled alive from the mounds of pulverized concrete and twisted metal since the early hours of the disaster.Fire officials have spoken of hearing faint sounds from inside the rubble pile, but have said those noises could come from the ruins settling. SURFSIDE MAYOR CHARLES BURKETT: "We're not leaving anyone behind."Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett and other officials and rescuers however are still harboring hope of finding survivors even as the search has become more difficult from the heat and intermittent showers.Miami Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief, Mark Chavers:“The hope is there. Even if it's just one more. If it's five more, great. But one more, that would make all the difference in the world this late in the game."Investigators still do not know what caused nearly half of the 40-year-old Champlain Towers South condo to crumple as residents slept in the early hours of last week. A 2018 engineer's report on the 12-floor, 136-unit complex, prepared ahead of a building safety recertification process, found structural deficiencies that are now the focus of inquiries.As recently as April, the condo association's president warned residents in a letter that severe concrete damage identified by the engineer around the base of the building had since grown "significantly worse."President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill are expected to visit the oceanfront town of Surfside on Thursday.

  • TikTok loves Mom’s ‘smart’ hack for quickly counting formula scoops: ‘Why have I never thought of this?’

    This easy hack will save parents a ton of time. "No more counting scoops!"