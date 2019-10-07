Meghan McCain Goes ‘Rogue,’ Blasts ‘Feckless Unpatriotic’ Republicans Supporting Trump’s Syria Pullout

During Monday’s broadcast of ABC’s chatfest The View, conservative co-host Meghan McCain took a few moments to address President Donald Trump’s Sunday night decision to abandon the American military’s Kurdish allies in Syria to pave the way for a Turkish attack, slamming Republicans supporting the move and suggesting it’s a “wag the dog” situation to distract from impeachment.

With Monday’s show largely focused on longtime liberal host Joy Behar’s birthday celebration, McCain said during a short segment that she was “going a little bit rogue” because she was “so mad” about the news that the United States will abandon Kurdish fighters.

“These are allies of ours that American soldiers are still continuing to fight alongside,” McCain declared. “All we did was arm them, and they fought for America.”

“And to everyone in the White House and every Republican who was mad when President Obama pulled out of Iraq, you feckless unpatriotic cowards!” she further raged. “What message is this sending to our allies and American troops who have fought and died for this?!”

Following the president’s announcement, a number of Republicans and Trump loyalists—including Meghan’s family friend Lindsey Graham—have pushed back, calling the decision a “catastrophic mistake” that is “unnerving” and “irresponsible.” Trump, meanwhile, has defended the move while further claiming that in his “great and unmatched wisdom” he will “totally destroy and obliterate the Economy of Turkey” if they do anything he considers off-limits.

McCain went on to say that this is a “great day for ISIS” and Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad before once again saying anyone who supports this decision should be ashamed of themselves. Behar, meanwhile, wanted to know why the administration decided to make this move now.

“He ran on isolationism, which again, I think is bad for a whole variety of reasons," McCain replied, before suggesting it could “be a wag the dog situation” in order to distract the public from the Ukraine scandal.

Later on, with the panel noting that Trump’s defenders seem far more upset about the Syria pullout than Trump asking a foreign leader to interfere in our elections, McCain pointed out that she feels the same way.

“I am more upset than the Ukraine call about this,” she exclaimed. “I don’t care what that makes me.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast here

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.