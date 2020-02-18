Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Blow Up Over Bloomberg and Trump: ‘None of Your Business!’

Stop us if you’ve heard this before: The View’s Meghan McCain and Joy Behar lashed out at each other in an off-the-rails and increasingly uncomfortable segment of the popular ABC talk show.

Kicking off Tuesday’s broadcast by noting that billionaire Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg has qualified for Wednesday’s primary debate, McCain said she was glad he would finally have to “man up” and debate the other candidates, especially as his past racist and sexist comments have come light.

“I think he and his supporters and his supporters in the media are acting like he’s being anointed and he’s a billionaire and he’s walking in, and I saw stuff over the weekend, and some of the comments he has made,” the conservative host said.

Co-host Sunny Hostin, meanwhile, highlighted a recently unearthed 2011 clip of Bloomberg telling PBS that there’s a large cohort of young black and Latino males who don’t know how to behave in the workplace.

After objecting to Bloomberg’s past remarks and saying he is obviously a “little tone-deaf because of his background,” Hostin went on to say that Bloomberg could convince Democrats he’s contrite over his past views if he picked someone like former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams as a running mate if he were to win the nomination.

Behar, who moments earlier warned Democrats against tearing each other apart because the nominee will need to defeat President Donald Trump, reacted by claiming Bloomberg has done “a lot for the black community too.”

McCain countered by bringing up a lawsuit dug up by The Washington Post in which Bloomberg was once sued for telling a female employee who was looking for a nanny that all “you need is some black who doesn’t even have to speak English to rescue it from a burning building.”

“I’m just saying, you want to go up against Trump and you want to take the moral high ground, Democrats, I don’t know if this is going to be the guy,” McCain added.

Behar responded by bringing up Trump’s past racist remarks and comments, such as his reaction to the violence in Charlottesville, prompting McCain to snap back, “I’m not defending Trump because I’m attacking Bloomberg!”

Behar, meanwhile, continued to highlight Trump’s old comments to make the case that the president is worse than Bloomberg, prompting her frequent sparring partner to wonder why Behar was so defensive towards the former New York City mayor.

“It’s interesting that you have a problem we are talking about a candidate the way we would any other candidate. He just happens to be at the top getting the attention right now, which is why we’re talking about him. I’m supposed to give Bloomberg a pass? Not on this show!” McCain exclaimed, drawing rare applause from the View audience.

“I would like to know who you are going to vote for,” Behar replied. “Who are you voting for?”

“Who I vote for is none of your business,” McCain shouted while pointing at Behar. “But I am not voting for Trump, and I sure as hell am not voting for Bloomberg!”

As the show headed to commercial break, Behar and McCain would grumble over whether or not McCain would even be voting this election as McCain complained that the Democrats have done a “piss-poor” job of convincing her to vote for their eventual nominee.

In the following segment, the two continued to snipe at each other. After co-host Whoopi Goldberg brushed off Bloomberg’s past remarks and positions because “everybody has stepped in it” and Trump has never apologized for what he’s said, Behar wished the Democrats would just “stop eating each other.”

“For him to come out expecting nothing to come out and for The View not to be talking about it as a ‘Hot Topic’ is ridiculous,” McCain retorted. “Just because he has $60 billion?!”

“Who said that?” Behar asked.

“That’s the impression I’m getting, that we should just give him a pass,” McCain snapped back.

“I have a counterpoint to your point, that’s all,” the liberal host reacted. “She brings up the bad side. I bring up some of the good side. That’s all. That’s what this show is called. It’s called The View.”

“But you have a problem when I have a different view,” McCain concluded. “When I have a different view on it!”

