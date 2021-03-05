Meghan McCain Melts Down: ‘We’re Just Deplorable Neanderthals!’

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Wilstein
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
The View/ABC
The View/ABC

The second the phrase “Neanderthal thinking” came out of President Joe Biden’s mouth in reference to Republican governors who were prematurely reopening their states, it was inevitable. Conservatives had found their new “basket of deplorables” and would start self-identifying as cavemen to own the libs.

On Friday, Joy Behar opened The View by asking if this whole “scandal” could be considered a “win to just get Republicans to admit that evolution exists?”

Over the next several minutes, Sunny Hostin dismissed the “pearl clutching” by Republicans after years of defending Donald Trump; and Sara Haines laughed off the whole thing, explaining the difference between calling someone a “Neanderthal” and saying, as Biden did, that they are engaging in “Neanderthal thinking.”

Then it was Meghan McCain’s turn. “Isn’t this manufactured outrage or is this a real problem?” Behar asked her.

“I actually don’t think this is manufactured,” McCain replied, without skipping a beat, accusing Biden of some sort of hypocrisy because he has said he wants to restore the “soul of the nation.” She too linked the president’s words to Hillary Clinton’s “deplorable” comments during the 2016 election, which Trump supporters reclaimed as a bizarre badge of honor.

“You can laugh and say ‘Oh, it’s a joke,’ whatever, but Republicans across the country already feel like people on the left think they’re dumb rednecks,” she continued, “they’re just stupid deplorables in baskets, nobody cares about their trucks and their flags. That’s what Republicans think the media thinks of them.”

In the end, she said, “All it does is it’s going to help Republicans be more tribal and think that we’re just deplorable Neanderthals, the left has no place for us, so there’s no unity whatsoever.”

Then, in an apparent attempt to make things even worse, McCain drew a parallels between Trump calling MS-13 gang members “animals,” which “the media jumped all over for weeks” and Biden’s “Neanderthal thinking” comment.

“I have no problem calling vicious gang members ‘animals,’” she said. “But if it’s not OK to call gang members ‘animals,’ but it’s OK to call Republicans who are in the middle of the country ‘Neanderthals’ it just seems like a lot of hypocrisy.”

Meghan McCain: Replace Dr. Fauci With Someone Who ‘Understands Science’

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!

Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

Recommended Stories

  • Hegseth: Biden's 'Neanderthal' remark a badge of honor for conservatives

    'Fox and Friends Weekend' co-host Pete Hegseth reacts on 'America Reports' to President Biden's remark that it's 'Neanderthal' thinking to reopen states as coronavirus cases abate.

  • DeVos appointee who oversaw America’s student-loan portfolio resigns as Biden education secretary pledges to ease student-debt burden

    Mark Brown's resignation came after calls for new leadership from Senator Elizabeth Warren and borrower advocates.

  • Geraldo Rivera and Jeanine Pirro get heated over undocumented migrant workers

    Pirro didn’t believe Rivera that the Trump administration deemed undocumented migrant workers essential at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Fox News Turns to Tyrus, Currently Embroiled in Sexual-Harassment Lawsuit, for Thoughts on Cuomo

    Fox NewsFor thoughts on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s harassment scandal, Fox News daytime show Outnumbered on Friday turned to Tyrus, who is currently embroiled in a sexual harassment and retaliation lawsuit from his former Fox Nation co-host Britt McHenry.“As far as, all women should be heard and respected, and then you need to have the investigation and then results of the investigation. Uhh, we need to respect those,” the Fox contributor said, when asked for his thoughts on the accusations against Cuomo, before quickly pivoting to the controversy over the governor’s alleged cover-up of coronavirus-related nursing home deaths.Later in the broadcast, Tyrus was asked to comment on why many prominent Democrats have not commented on the three women accusing Cuomo of sexual harassment. “It’s so important that we respect the process of the investigations and not be quick to pass judgments but at the same time, that's kind of across the board for everything,” he declared, adding: “This is not a fortunate situation but the investigation will be compelling and will give us the answer that we need.”Britt McHenry: Fox News Is Promoting My Harasser Tyrus While It Buries MeMcHenry, who recently made her first on-air Fox appearance in more than a year, alleged that the network has sidelined her while promoting and protecting Tyrus, whom she accused of sending lewd and inappropriate texts. Late last year, a judge denied Tyrus’ motion to dismiss McHenry’s lawsuit and said the case would move forward. Tyrus has continually denied the allegations and Fox has maintained that McHenry’s claims are “without merit.”Fox News turns to Tyrus, who is currently being sued by a Fox colleague for sexual harassment and retaliation, to weigh in on the Andrew Cuomo sexual misconduct scandal. pic.twitter.com/GzZSYOpYOp— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) March 5, 2021 Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Federal investigators are zeroing in on potential communications between lawmakers and Capitol mob in lead-up to the insurrection

    The report added that Democrats were pushing investigators to review footage to determine whether lawmakers toured organizers before the riot.

  • Sen. Marsha Blackburn: ‘Neanderthal Thinking’ In COVID-19 Fight Is Good, Actually

    Contrary to the GOP lawmaker's suggestion, experts on Neanderthals said emulating the ancient hominids is probably not a great idea.

  • Biden's New Chopper Could Still Scorch White House Lawn

    Mar.05 -- President Joe Biden may have to wait months longer to ride on a new Marine One helicopter because the aircraft designed by Lockheed Martin Corp. could still scorch the South Lawn of the White House. Bloomberg's Tony Capaccio reports.

  • Bernie Sanders is forcing other senators to go on the record about a $15 minimum wage

    Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday blasted the Senate parliamentarian who ruled that raising the minimum wage couldn't be included in Democrats' COVID-19 relief package, as he introduced an amendment looking to do exactly that. The Vermont senator introduced an amendment to the COVID-19 relief bill to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour over five years, despite Senate Parliamentarian Elizabeth MacDonough previously ruling the increase couldn't be included under budget reconciliation. Some progressives had called for Democrats to overrule the parliamentarian's decision, a move Sanders backed. "Because of an unfortunate and, in my view, misguided decision by the parliamentarian, this reconciliation bill does not include an increase in the minimum wage to $15 an hour," Sanders said. "In my view, it should have, and I think the parliamentarian is dead wrong." Sanders went on to argue that it's "absurd" that this "unelected staffer" would be able to make this decision about raising the minimum wage, arguing "no parliamentarian should have that power" and that senators shouldn't "shuffle off" the reasonability of voting for or against the increase. The White House previously said that President Biden "respects the parliamentarian's decision" rejecting the minimum wage increase "and the Senate's process." But NBC News' Sahil Kapur noted that while Sanders' amendment "doesn't have 50 votes at this stage and it's subject to being removed under reconciliation rules," it "looks like he intends to put every senator on the record." More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'7 scathingly funny cartoons about Trump's CPAC appearance

  • Jamie Lee Curtis Reflects on That Cleavage-Baring Gown: "They Are Back in the Stable"

    After her jaw-dropping Golden Globes look went viral, Jamie Lee Curtis shared her thoughts on a particular part of her enviable anatomy.

  • Royal Expert Reveals the 'Truth' About Meghan Markle That May Come Out in Oprah Interview

    Royal reporter Omid Scobie has had up-close access to the British royal family for nearly a decade, during which time he researched and wrote the thus-far definitive text on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal family exit Finding Freedom with co-writer Carolyn Durand. Scobie and Durand’s book offered such intimate details of the Sussexes’ experience that many […]

  • Celebs Are Clearly On Meghan Markle’s Side Against The Palace

    Gabrielle Union, Jameela Jamil, Meena Harris and more are speaking out in support of Meghan Markle Meghan Markle has been making a lot of headlines in the last week. Her highly anticipated, tell-all interview with Oprah is airing this Sunday. But, with some highly suspicious timing, stories also broke this week that she bullied Buckingham []

  • Kayleigh McEnany takes a swipe at Jen Psaki during new Fox role

    ‘I always knew where my boss stood ... I could walk in at any time,’ former press secretary says

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Cuomo apologizes, won't resign after misconduct allegations

    "I am not going to resign…”New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday said he would not resign in the wake of a series of sexual misconduct accusations leveled against him by young women but offered a fresh apology and vowed to "fully cooperate" with a review by the state's attorney general.“I now understand that I acted in a way that made people feel uncomfortable. It was unintentional, and I truly and deeply apologize for it. I feel awful about it and frankly I am embarrassed by it.” Cuomo maintained that he never touched anyone inappropriately but acknowledged that it is "custom" for him to kiss and hug people in greeting."I understand that sensitivities have changed and behavior has changed and I get it, and I'm going to learn from it."Three women, including two former aides, have come forward recently to say that Cuomo had sexually harassed them or made inappropriate remarks. Lindsey Boylan, who first came forward in December, said the unwanted advances included an unsolicited kiss on the lips in Cuomo's New York City office, which Cuomo denied.This scandal is actually the second one Cuomo’s contended with in recent weeks. The governor is also facing accusations of downplaying the true number of elderly nursing home residents killed by COVID-19, a claim which is now the subject of a federal investigation.

  • Tatum scores 27, Celtics outlast depleted Raptors 132-125

    Jayson Tatum had 27 points and 12 rebounds and the Boston Celtics won their fourth straight game, outlasting the short-handed Toronto Raptors 132-125 on Thursday night. Jaylen Brown added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kemba Walker finished with 15 points. Coach Brad Stevens recently challenged his players to finish the final four games before the All-Star break strong after a stretch in which the Celtics lost nine of 14.

  • Netanyahu says SNL joke about Israel vaccine discrimination is ‘so outrageous’

    Israel lead the world in vaccinations per capita, but isn’t vaccinating Palestinians

  • Trump state department staffer arrested on Capitol riot charges

    FBI claim defendant was employed by State Department and possessed Top Secret security clearance

  • Biden secretly limits drone strikes, amid congressional scrutiny over war powers

    Obama administration greatly expanded the use of drone strikes before later imposing checks

  • Myanmar crackdown on protests, widely filmed, sparks outrage

    Footage of a brutal crackdown on protests against a coup in Myanmar unleashed outrage and calls for a stronger international response Thursday, a day after 38 people were killed. Videos showed security forces shooting a person at point-blank range and chasing down and savagely beating demonstrators. Despite the shocking violence the day before, protesters returned to the streets Thursday to denounce the military's Feb. 1 takeover — and were met again with tear gas.

  • Trump’s Muslim Ban Left Thousands in Limbo—Biden Must Decide Their Fates

    c/o ACLUThe Biden administration this week will determine the fate of people who were impacted by the Muslim ban, which ultimately targeted a large number of African countries. Rescinding the ban was a critical step toward restarting our immigration system and providing equitable access to Black and brown immigrants. But what about the people who would have received visas during the past four years—some of whom spent their life savings on the process but were nevertheless denied simply because of a discriminatory ban? Trump created this catastrophe, but it’s now Biden’s responsibility to remedy it.In President Biden’s proclamation rescinding the ban, he directed the State Department to send him a report in 45 days. That deadline is Saturday. This report will advise on many things, including how to address Trump’s rampant denials of immigrant visas—that is, visas intended for people to come to the United States, become permanent residents, set down roots, and eventually become citizens.The Biden administration must do everything possible to undo the Trump administration’s harms, including reopening previously denied cases to fairly reassess their claims, waiving fees (especially for those who would have to pay a second time), expediting their cases, and ensuring people are not penalized for the previous administration’s visa denials. There are glimmers of this hope in Biden’s order, as these issues are explicitly outlined for consideration.Trump’s Muslim Ban Is Destroying These Americans’ Lives, Two Years OnThe critically unknown question is how the Biden administration will help people and their families who were denied opportunities through our diversity visa program. This program was codified in the Immigration Act of 1990 in an effort to ensure that people with fewer opportunities to come to the United States through other parts of our immigration system—like family relationships or employment—would have a chance to “win” the lottery, affording them a shot to become American. It helps to ensure that the U.S. continues to reflect the diversity of our world, and winning the “lottery” to become eligible often represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.In recent years, the program has predominantly benefited people from Africa and Asia due to the dearth of other immigration opportunities for people in those regions. That’s why, following Trump’s slander of people from African countries in reference to our immigration system, members of Congress and other leaders have prioritized this program in proposed immigration reforms, and Biden’s immigration bill would in fact raise the number of available diversity visas. These proposals, in part, acknowledge the racism in our systems, and the need to ensure opportunities for Africans, Muslims, African Muslims, and others who lack opportunities through our immigration system.From beginning to end, the countries listed under the Muslim ban completely overlapped with countries eligible for America’s diversity visa program. As a result, people who spent their life savings traveling with their partners and children—often through war zones—to embassies for interviews and processing found themselves ultimately denied because of Trump’s ban. Yemenis have been particularly impacted by Trump’s ban. Yemen is in the midst of war, which makes the physical process to get one’s visa approved arduous. It also makes leaving the country even more critical when such an opportunity is received.For example, Anwar “won” the diversity visa lottery. He then traveled through militant-controlled regions and checkpoints to get the documentation he needed. He had to travel to Djibouti with his family because there is no embassy in Yemen, borrow money from family and friends, and wait an extended period of time there, only to be informed that his visa was denied because of the Muslim ban. Anwar, his wife, and two children had an opportunity to come to the United States, leave the dangers of Yemen, and build a future as a family—until Trump ripped it away. Their fate hangs in the balance, along with many others in Yemen, other countries in the region, and African countries as well.It is now Biden’s decision as to whether Anwar, his family, and others like them will get back the opportunity they lost, this once-in-a lifetime chance that was destroyed by a president intent on discriminating against Black and brown immigrants. Biden must honor the invitation people were given by permitting them to come to the United States now. And that is just the start. People also deserve the opportunity and citizenship that the diversity visa would have given them.Biden made the end of the Muslim ban a Day One priority. Now, he must ensure that people like Anwar and his family get the golden tickets they were promised.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.