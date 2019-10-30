Meghan McCain reflects on her miscarriage: 'I was very, very, very hard on myself' originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

October is National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and "Good Morning America" is tackling the taboo topic of miscarriage and infant loss in our culture. To help de-stigmatize it, we are sharing real stories of women who have experienced loss and answering women's health questions. Meghan McCain, a co-host on ABC's "The View," opened up about her miscarriage, to help other women know they're not alone.

Meghan McCain isn't one to shy away from what she calls "third rail topics," but one personal experience in particular was especially difficult for her to discuss: her miscarriage.

In July, the "View" co-host wrote an op-ed for the New York Times, in which she revealed that she'd suffered a pregnancy loss a few weeks before.

Calling it "a horrendous experience," McCain wrote that she missed a few days of work in the aftermath and wanted to go public, in part, because she was concerned about the gossip that might surround her absences.

In an exclusive interview with "Good Morning America," McCain added that she had been shocked by how strong her reaction to the loss was, and wanted to share her experience to help others in similar situations.

"I don't want to be the face of death and miscarriage but I also feel like life throws things at you that are unexpected and you have to roll with the punches. And I would rather continue to open up dialogues and conversations," she said. "I just hope that women out there know that they aren't alone and they haven't done anything wrong. And that the pain is real and it's totally understandable."

(MORE: Miscarriage and stillbirth: Everything you need to know but were too nervous to ask)

McCain, 35, told "GMA" that before she got pregnant, she hadn't given much thought to motherhood. Explaining that she never felt "naturally maternal" or a "natural draw to motherhood," she was shocked by how sad she felt when she learned her pregnancy had ended. It didn't help that her job can make it "really hard to be childless and 35."

"I was very, very, very hard on myself. And I blamed the stress of my life and I blamed being older and I blamed my personality and I blamed things that were not rational," she said. "I, since then, have just tried to go a little easier on myself on all things having to do with motherhood and pregnancy-related, because it's not easy being a woman. It's just not. And I know how hard I was on myself and I'm sure a lot of women do the same thing. And you just feel really alone."

Although miscarriage remains a taboo topic of conversation -- who hasn't heard the age-old advice that a woman should not discuss her pregnancy before the second trimester? -- it's very common. According to the Mayo Clinic, between about 10% and 20% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage. That number is likely much higher, however, as many miscarriages occur before a woman confirms she's expecting.

(MORE: Woman details her heartbreaking experiences with stillbirth and loss)

To cope with her loss, McCain turned to her husband of nearly two years, conservative pundit Ben Domenech, as well as her family and close friends. One constant sounding board was her best friend and "View" co-host, Abby Huntsman, who was expecting her twins Ruby and William at the time.