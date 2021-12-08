Meghan McCain Scorched For Very Bad Take On Fox News Christmas Tree Fire

Meghan McCain got a reality check Wednesday after blasting out a not-so-hot take about the Fox News Christmas tree that went up in flames.

“I don’t want to hear anything about how radical some of you believe republicans to be when there are lunatics running around New York City setting Fox News Christmas tree on fire,” the conservative pundit wrote.

Fox News security saw a man climbing what the conservative network calls its “All-American Christmas Tree” outside its headquarters in Manhattan’s News Corp building just after midnight, New York City Police Department said.

A 49-year-old man, who police said was homeless, was arrested on charges including criminal mischief, arson and trespassing.

McCain deleted her tweet on Wednesday after critics observed she appeared to be conflating alleged arson of one tree with Republican extremism ― which, beyond the Jan. 6 insurrection led by a pro-Trump mob, has recently seen one sitting GOP lawmaker post an anime video depicting himself slashing Democrats and another suggest her Muslim colleague is a suicide bomber.

After removing the original tweet, McCain later wrote an entire column about the incident, which was published by the Daily Mail.

“The Democrats can gaslight us over rising crime all they like but I really don’t think people want to live in a city where even the Christmas Trees need bodyguards,” the piece was titled.

McCain, who left her co-hosting gig at “The View” earlier this year, was known for her controversial and sometimes eye-roll-inducing takes on the talk show and online.

Some of the reaction to her tweet has been compiled below.

Meghan McCain thinks someone setting a Christmas tree on fire is worse than attempting to overthrow the government.

You have to wonder how the women of #TheView could stand this. pic.twitter.com/hM3oqLcKSe — Victoria Brownworth 🎄✨ (@VABVOX) December 8, 2021

Insurrectionists wanting to hang lawmakers & destroy the Capitol vs vandal setting fire to the Fox News Christmas tree



Meghan McCain: pic.twitter.com/CDIqC86UN5 — Artist formerly known as Deven Nunez Cow (@EmmReef) December 8, 2021

"I don't want to hear about Congressmen who attempted a coup and post murder fantasy videos about other members of Congress because a tree was burning."



Meghan McCain is quite possibly the most dense person with a voice in politics. pic.twitter.com/JSEN0SZhbb — Devin Duke (@sirDukeDevin) December 8, 2021

Whenever Meghan McCain is trending, I like to throw up this classic tweet. Never forget, she’s a liar not to be believed about anything pic.twitter.com/IvU9Ry1CRv — ʝɛŋ🙏🏼🌎 (@jennerific713) December 8, 2021

Meghan McCain's last two tweets find her a) shocked at how radical Fox News has become, b) giving all GOP radicalism a pass because someone burned down Fox News' christmas tree. Incredible stuff. pic.twitter.com/iDuUSWXAkg — Joe Berkowitz (@JoeBerkowitz) December 8, 2021

Arson is bad.

Insurrection is worse.

Meghan McCain is a moron.



All 3 of these things are true. — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 8, 2021

On the one hand you have the domestic terrorists who attacked our Capitol, brutalized the police, hunted for lawmakers & erected a gallows in order to stop an election… and on the other you have a crispy Christmas tree.



Obviously the same.



Also- Meghan McCain is an idiot. pic.twitter.com/t8BrFS27JF — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) December 8, 2021

Meghan McCain doesn't want to hear anything about Republican radicalism while the Fox News Christmas tree is on fire...because planning an insurrection and burning a tree are totally the same thing. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) December 8, 2021

What Meghan McCain doesn't seem to understand is that Democrats have "radical" ideas like universal healthcare and fair tax laws, whereas radical Republicans want to turn our country into an ethnofascist theocracy. — Rex Zane (@rexzane1) December 8, 2021

Indeed, no one can talk about Republicans enabling vigilantism, domestic terrorism, fascism and white supremacy because someone set a Douglas Fir ablaze. @MeghanMcCain is trash. pic.twitter.com/eZ01moCsuy — Not Bill Murray (@StayWonked) December 8, 2021

Okay, who chanted Meghan McCain's name three times in the mirror this morning to get her trending again? — Victoria Brownworth 🎄✨ (@VABVOX) December 8, 2021

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

