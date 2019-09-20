Meghan McCain storms off 'The View' after sparring with Ana Navarro: Watch

Meghan McCain stormed off set during Friday's episode of "The View."

The conservative commentator sparred with regular guest co-host Ana Navarro during the show's opening segment while discussing a U.S. intelligence official who blew the whistle on President Trump, resulting in McCain storming off set as the ABC daytime hit cut to commercial.

The two Republican pundits sparred over the ethics of whistleblowing and how the current topic differs from Wikileaks founder Julian Assange leaking Hillary Clinton's emails.

Towards the end of the discussion, Navarro interrupted McCain, which prompted her to yell, "Excuse me!" while admitting that "maybe" she was "clumsy" while expressing a previous point.

"Don't scream at me, I'm two feet away," Navarro warned McCain as the audience audibly gasped.

"You know what?" McCain rolled her eyes. "That's so rude, Ana. Welcome back."

The camera then panned the audience as an announcer teased what was to come following a commercial break before cutting to McCain storming off the set to go backstage.

Reactions on Twitter seemed to be decidedly against McCain, with one person saying, "Can’t take the shrieking Meghan. She’s gotten away with her bratty nonsense way too long. Constantly yelling over everyone, wants to always be the center of attention. Blasts people, then goes for the quick coffee sip. Babyish."

"Tired of megan [sic]," someone else said. "Not her politics but her insufferable voice and lake [sic] of respect for anyone not like her."

"Whoopi would have ran after her. It seems like Whoopi constantly protects her," another user tweeted, noting that Goldberg was absent during Friday's episode. "Thank God for Ana to finally put the Princess of Arizona in her place."

There were a few McCain defenders in the responses to the clip, however: "But Anna [sic] screams all the time in CNN & is extremely rude," one woman responded. "Meghan wasn't even screaming. Give me a break."