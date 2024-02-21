Meghan McCain Tells Kari Lake 'No Peace, Bitch' After Lake Reaches Out

Meghan McCain had a succinct reply after Kari Lake reached out to try to reconcile their feud over Lake’s comments on McCain’s father, late Arizona Sen. John McCain.

“I value you,” Lake, a GOP Senate candidate in Arizona, wrote on X on Wednesday morning. “I value your family and I value the passion you have for our state. I’d love nothing more than to buy you a beer, a coffee or lunch and pick your brain about how we can work together to strengthen our state. My team is sending you my contact info — if you’re willing to meet, it would mean a lot to me.”

Meghan McCain shot back, writing, “NO PEACE, BITCH!”

“Kari Lake is trying to walk back her continued attacks on my Dad (& family) and all of his loyal supporters after telling them to ‘get the hell out,’” Meghan McCain wrote on X the day prior. “Guess she realized she can’t become a Senator without us. No peace, bitch. We see you for who you are - and are repulsed by it.”

In 2022, when Lake was running for Arizona governor, she called late Arizona Sen. John McCain a “loser” and asked the crowd if there were any McCain Republicans in attendance, saying that if there were, to “get the hell out.”

“We don’t have any McCain Republicans here do we? Well, get the the hell out!” - Kari Lake before she called McCain a loser and white nationalist Wendy Rogers a hero.

https://t.co/CSKSmVNwsU https://t.co/9CpgicLxnypic.twitter.com/T7PtGnOXUS — Tony Cani (@tcani) November 5, 2022

At a conference in Texas in 2022, Lake again took a jab at John McCain after winning the Republican gubernatorial nomination, saying she “drove a stake through the McCain Machine.”

Lake did not immediately return a request for comment.

Related...