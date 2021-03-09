What Meghan misunderstood about the monarchy

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sally Bedell Smith
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Meghan said her sense of Royal life was based on &#x002018;fairytales&#x002019; - Matt Dunham/AP
Meghan said her sense of Royal life was based on ‘fairytales’ - Matt Dunham/AP

Of the many shocking statements made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in their full-scale assault on the monarchy during their two-hour interview with Oprah Winfrey, the most peculiar was surely Meghan’s claim to know nothing about the British monarchy when she first met Harry. She was so incurious that she didn’t bother to read a volume of history or biography. She said she didn’t even do an internet search to learn the basics. Her knowledge of the Royal Family, she said, was based only on what Harry “was sharing with me.” Astonishingly, as a graduate of well-regarded Northwestern University, she said her sense of Royal life was based on “fairytales.”

What she described as naivete seemed more like a wilful refusal to accept that life in The Firm – the name first used by Harry’s great-grandfather, King George VI – would involve long days of plaque unveiling and tree planting as well as exciting passion projects made possible by her unique position. If she had read some history, she would have recognised that overseas Royal tours such as the one she and Harry took to Australia are indeed “exhausting.” She would have known that she wasn’t the only member of the Royal Family to undertake such duties while pregnant. In 1948, for example, Queen Elizabeth II, then still a princess, took her first official visit with her husband to Paris. It was a gruelling four days, and Philip and Elizabeth generated massive goodwill. Unknown to the French or British officials, she was four months pregnant with Prince Charles and suffering from nausea behind closed doors.

Meghan complained bitterly about her treatment by the press, which did ricochet between adulation and harsh criticism. Perhaps if she had sat down for tea with her husband’s stepmother, the Duchess of Cornwall, she could have learnt about years of being savaged by the media. Camilla, like everyone else in the Royal Family, survived the pummelling by staying quiet, pressing ahead and doing her job. But Meghan was already bursting to share her point of view, even months before the wedding, with no less than Oprah Winfrey.

Coming from Hollywood, where actresses are joined at the hip with their publicists, Meghan expressed surprise that Palace press officials felt duty bound to listen to her first telephone conversation with Oprah. She then went behind their backs anyway, met her future interlocutor, invited her to the wedding, and arranged a privileged seat for her. Such was the downside of being “silenced.”

Meghan’s complaint that she received no positive guidance about her role, only “certain things you couldn’t do” rang especially hollow. She lamented that there was “no class on how to speak” or “cross your legs.” It rather beggared belief that a trained actress would complain about having to learn the British national anthem, and the “30 hymns” she was expected to know. Did it really not occur to her until she was five minutes away from her first meeting with the Queen that she should know how to curtsey?

Samantha Cohen was thoroughly dedicated to showing Meghan the ropes - Stephen Daniels/Alpha Press
Samantha Cohen was thoroughly dedicated to showing Meghan the ropes - Stephen Daniels/Alpha Press

The fact was, the Queen assigned Meghan one of her most experienced advisers to guide her through her first year – the very antithesis of the insidious “grey men” who supposedly thwarted her every move. I have known Samantha Cohen for a dozen years and have watched her navigate high pressure situations on overseas Royal tours. She is a total professional, smart, loyal and knowledgeable as well as congenial. She was thoroughly dedicated to showing Meghan the ropes. Not only did Meghan fail to express gratitude, it has been credibly reported that she treated Cohen poorly, by one account subjecting her to exceptional stress.

Another conspicuous omission from Meghan’s confessional was the Queen’s most meaningful gift to her: a global platform on which she could do important work by making her patron of the Association of Commonwealth Universities, and naming Harry the president of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and Meghan the vice-president. Meghan said that while traveling to Commonwealth countries with Harry, she first realised that people of colour made up three-quarters of the population in the 54 Commonwealth countries. Despite the Queen’s well-considered appointments, Meghan faulted The Firm for failing to see that as a biracial woman, she could have provided “added benefit” to the Commonwealth.

At one point Meghan mentioned that “a lot has been lost already” in her life even as she proudly shared her rescue hens and a luxurious California life with Harry that is “greater than any fairytale you ever read.” The dignified and beautiful Commonwealth Day Broadcast that preceded the unprecedented unburdening to Winfrey served as a stark reminder of what Meghan and Harry could have achieved had they genuinely applied themselves.

Recommended Stories

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shocking interview shakes British monarchy

    The scathing inside account from one of their own alleges the family is out of touch and bigoted. Longtime Royal watchers came to the monarchy’s defense.

  • Why Meghan Markle Called the Royal Family "The Firm" in Her Interview With Oprah

    Here's the meaning behind the Windsors' self-aware nickname.

  • Bekah Martinez Shared This 'Disgusting' Pic of Her Daughter Because Moms Needed It

    Bekah Martinez knows a thing or two about messy motherhood. The influencer and former Bachelor contestant segued her appearance on the popular dating reality show into a successful business as an influencer and she also co-hosts a popular podcast, Chatty Broads With Bekah & Jess. Martinez’s popularity is in no small part due to her no-holds-barred, honest […]

  • Why Prince Charles and Prince William May Be the Most Hurt by Harry's Oprah Interview

    The Duke of Sussex spoke candidly about his relationship with Prince Charles and Prince William in the sit-down interview.

  • This Controversial Wedding Trend Is Becoming a Thing

    I'm so here for this.

  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Family Photo After Revealing They're Expecting a Baby Girl

    Photographer Misan Harriman welcomed Prince Harry into the #GirlDad club

  • Nanny Who Witnessed Woody Allen’s ‘Shocking’ Behavior Toward Dylan Farrow Comes Forward

    David McGough/GettyMost are likely unfamiliar with the accusation that helped kick off the investigation into Woody Allen’s alleged child sexual abuse of his 7-year-old adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow. It came from Allison Stickland, the nanny to Farrow family friend Casey Pascal, who was at Woody Allen and Mia Farrow’s Connecticut country home on Aug. 4, 1992.During the eventual child custody trial, Stickland, who was watching Pascal’s young children—who were friends with the Farrow kids—that day, testified that she saw Allen being inappropriate with Dylan.“Dylan was sitting upright on the couch and Woody was kneeling directly in front of her with his face in Dylan’s lap,” she stated. “His face was very close to her private area.”Since Dylan was not wearing underpants that day (according to the testimony of Dylan’s French tutor Sophie Berge, Mia Farrow, and their neighbor), Allen was, by Stickland’s account, burying his face in her naked lap while Dylan sat on a couch “staring vacantly in the direction of a television set.” Stickland’s testimony is of particular importance as she was the only adult in the house when the abuse allegedly happened who was not employed by Allen or Farrow (the other two were Farrow nanny Kristi Groteke and Berge).As Amy Herdy—an investigative journalist who headed the research on HBO’s four-part docuseries Allen v. Farrow—explains, this incident ultimately led to Dylan’s confession to her mother that Allen had allegedly molested her in their attic that day. (Allen has denied the allegation and accused Mia Farrow of “coaching” Dylan.)‘Allen v. Farrow’ Lead Investigator Amy Herdy Hits Back at Woody Allen Defenders“People just need to look at the timeline. You have a nanny [Allison Stickland] who walked in on Woody Allen with his face in Dylan’s naked lap. She disclosed that to her employer, who was Casey Pascal, that night,” Herdy told me. “Then Casey told Mia, and Mia immediately brought it up with Dylan the next morning. So that’s a lot of short-term intensive coaching, if you want to go the coaching route and explore that as a plausible allegation. That’s a short amount of time to do an enormous amount of coaching in a young child.”On Monday afternoon, Stickland appeared on the Allen v. Farrow podcast with the docuseries’ team, Kirby Dick, Amy Ziering, and Amy Herdy, to tell her side. Herdy spent two years trying to track down Allison Stickland in the U.K., eventually writing snail-mail letters to people by the name of “Allison Stickland” in the U.K. They only heard from Stickland after the Allen v. Farrow episodes had locked, so she unfortunately didn’t make it into the docuseries.“You don’t think something all those years ago is going to come back, so it was a shock,” said Stickland. “I didn’t respond very quickly because I had to let it sink in… I felt, you know, it’s something I kind of really need to do, because if I leave it and don’t, it will probably eat away at me.” Then Stickland discussed how she would oversee the Pascal children at Farrow and Allen’s country home in Connecticut during the summer months and what she thought of the sprawling Farrow clan.“I thought it was a lovely household. Lovely children, they all got along well together. There never seemed to be any sibling rivalry. The older children I would say had fun with the younger ones. It was just very happy. I wouldn’t say it was troubled at all,” described Stickland. “I thought [Mia] was lovely. She was a very soft-spoken, gentle lady. Very attentive. You could tell it was so obvious that she adored all her children.”The filmmakers proceeded to ask Stickland to recall what happened on Aug. 4, 1992. “From what I remember, Mrs. Pascal and Mia went away to do shopping for a few hours, and myself, Mia’s babysitter, and this French tutor, we were all at the house watching the children, and Woody came on a visit,” she said. “And at some point during the day, I didn’t see one of Mrs. Pascal’s children, so I went in the house to have a look, and I opened the door to this small TV room, and when I opened it, I saw Woody on his knees, kneeling down in front of Dylan with his head in her lap.” “I just walked, turned, and went,” Stickland continued. “I was shocked. I thought it was very odd. I thought… I didn’t know what to think of it, really. It’s not something you expect to see… a situation you expect to see a father and daughter in.” ‘Allen v. Farrow’ Filmmakers Fire Back at Alec BaldwinStickland said she was sure Allen was aware of the intrusion because she had just walked into the room normally, as she was looking for one of the missing Pascal kids. She told the filmmakers that she confided in Mrs. Pascal about what she saw later that evening during dinner. “I was just eating and I just felt, no, I need to get this off my chest and share it with Mrs. Pascal,” said Stickland, adding, “It didn’t strike me as normal behavior. You don’t expect a father to have his head in his young daughter’s lap, so that’s why it bothered me so much. [Allen] obviously looks at it differently, but it’s not the kind of appropriate behavior you expect from a father, really.”As for her court testimony during the child custody trial, she remarked: “All I could do was go and tell the truth.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Got a tip? Send it to The Daily Beast hereGet our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Harry and Meghan interview was ‘utterly ridiculous from start to finish’: Piers Morgan

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sit down with Oprah Winfrey for tell-all interview; Piers Morgan reacts on ‘Fox & Friends.’

  • Meghan's father says the British royals are not racist

    Meghan's father Thomas Markle said on Tuesday that he did not think the British royal family was racist, and hoped that an alleged remark from a family member about the darkness of the skin of Meghan's son was just a "dumb question". Meghan said that her son Archie, now aged one, had been denied the title of prince because there were concerns within the royal family about "about how dark his skin might be when he's born".

  • Meghan’s racism claims come as no surprise to Black Britons

    Explosive allegations by Meghan, Duchess of Sussex that she faced racist attitudes from both the palace and the U.K. press have sent ripples of shock around the world. Whether it’s the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on people of color or the lack of non-white faces at the top of British media and politics, ethnic minorities in the U.K. say racist attitudes and structures of discrimination are pervasive — and all too often denied by society at large. “This is a country that doesn’t want to have an honest conversation about race,” historian David Olusoga, who presented the TV series “Black and British: A Forgotten History,” said Tuesday.

  • British royals silent amid crisis over Meghan's claim of racist remark

    The British monarchy wrestled on Tuesday to formulate a response to Meghan and Prince Harry who accused a family member of making a racist remark about their son and courtiers of ignoring her pleas for help when she was suicidal. Meghan and Harry's tell-all TV interview to Oprah Winfrey has dragged the royals into their biggest crisis since the death of Harry's mother Diana in 1997, when the family, led by Queen Elizabeth, was widely criticised for being too slow to respond. In the two-hour show, originally aired on CBS on Sunday, Harry also said his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, had let him down.

  • ‘Misguided and unsound’: States call on new Education Secretary to stop protecting student loan servicers

    Eleven state financial regulators are calling on Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to rescind Trump-era regulations that they say are insulating student loan servicers from more oversight.

  • Emhoff, VP Harris' husband, goes from top lawyer to teacher

    Vice President Kamala Harris' husband, Doug Emhoff, is getting settled in a new job teaching law at Georgetown University amid a high-pressure moment in U.S. history. There is the pandemic and the vaccinations, the $1.9 trillion relief package and the open wounds of a political divide that led to the Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. “I talk about how it’s going, how I’m trying to reach the students, and how they’re responding to me,” Emhoff told reporters on Monday.

  • 4 Phrases Child Therapists Want Us to Stop Saying to Our Kids

    When you’re in the middle of a clean-up-the-playroom lecture or asking your teenager for the hundredth time to silence her phone at the dinner table, it’s easy to think our kids just don’t listen to us. But...

  • Five things we found out for the first time about Harry and Meghan's relationship

    The royal couple revealed to Oprah Winfrey that they were already married before their big day.

  • Patrick Mahomes and Fiancée Brittany Matthews' Newborn Is Already Following in Their Athletic Footsteps

    Patrick Mahomes' fiancée Brittany Matthews shared a gift on March 8 that proves their baby daughter Sterling is already set up to have a potential career as an athlete.

  • How the Queen and the Royal Family Are Handling Allegations of Racism After Oprah Interview

    Royal expert Katie Nicholl shares how the Royal Family are handling allegations of racism after the ‘Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special’ aired Sunday night. During the interview, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle opened up to Oprah Winfrey about the racism the Duchess of Sussex has faced along with the ‘concern’ in the royal family about how dark the child’s skin color would be.

  • How Much Longer Will We Be Wearing Face Masks? Here’s What Experts Predict

    And will they stick around after the pandemic?

  • Hillary Clinton calls Chrissy Teigen 'a national treasure on social media'

    Clinton also called the "Cravings" cookbook author "kind of a renaissance woman. "

  • Prince Charles on official duty for first time since Harry and Meghan interview

    Prince Charles has made his first official appearance since Harry and Meghan's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. As pressure mounted on Buckingham Palace to respond to allegations of racism that surfaced during the interview, the Prince of Wales visited a Covid vaccination centre in Jesus House church, Acton in London. The Prince of Wales chuckled when he was asked if he had seen the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey. Charles was questioned by the media as he made his first public appearance since Meghan and Harry's devastating claim an un-named member of the royal family made a racist comment about their son. As Charles left following a visit to a pop-up vaccine clinic in a London church, a reporter asked, "Sir, what did you think of the interview?", and after turning to see who had called out, he chuckled and carried on walking. Prince Charles was singled out by his son, with Harry saying he felt let down by his father and that "there's a lot of hurt that's happened". Speaking about his father, the Duke said: "I feel really let down because he's been through something similar, he knows what pain feels like, (and) Archie's his grandson. "But at the same time - I will always love him - but there's a lot of hurt that's happened and I will continue to make it one of my priorities to try and heal that relationship. "But they only know what they know, or what they're told." Harry said his father stopped taking his calls while he and Meghan were in Canada "because I took matters into my own hands. I needed to do this for my family". A source close to the heir to the throne last night suggested he will be left “absolutely devastated” by his younger son’s suggestion that he had let him in down in the run up to Megxit in January last year.