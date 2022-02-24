Meghan, Prince Harry to receive honor at NAACP Image Awards

FILE - Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, appear at Global Citizen Live in Central Park on Sept. 25, 2021, in New York. The couple will receive the President’s Award during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards on Feb. 26. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
1 min read
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will receive the President’s Award during the 53rd NAACP Image Awards this weekend.

The NAACP announced Thursday that it had selected Prince Harry and Meghan who have “heeded the call to social justice” and joined the "struggle for equity” in the U.S. and around the world.

The couple will be given the award during the Feb. 26 ceremony that will be televised on BET.

Previous recipients include Jay-Z, Muhammad Ali, Rihanna, LeBron James and Jesse Jackson.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson said Prince Harry and Meghan have inspired the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Awards. It’s a newly created award that recognizes leaders creating change within the social justice and technology realm to advance civil and human rights

