Meghan Trainor said she had 2 toilets installed side by side in her home for her and her husband to use together

Meghan Trainor opened up about her relationship during a new podcast. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Meghan Trainor and her brother Ryan recently appeared on the "Why Won't You Date Me?" podcast.

During the show, Trainor revealed that she had two toilets installed side-by-side in her home.

According to the musician, she and husband Daryl Sabara go to the bathroom together "often."

Meghan Trainor recently shared an intimate tidbit about her relationship with Daryl Sabara, who she married in December 2018.

While appearing on the "Why Won't You Date Me?" podcast hosted by Nicole Byer, the "All About That Bass" singer and her brother Ryan Trainor spoke about what he's looking for in a relationship. He explained that he wants to "avoid" a relationship like Meghan's "at all costs" because she and Sabara are so close.

"You guys are weirdos, bro," he said to his sister. "They poop together. She's pooping and Daryl's like, 'I'm going to go hang out with you now!'"

Trainor went on to explain that she doesn't like going to the bathroom in public, and feels more comfortable if her husband is there "blocking the door."

She then revealed that they go to the bathroom together so often that they actually had two toilets installed side by side in their new home. According to Meghan, the design is even handier now that they have a young child.

"We just got a new house and we did construction - nobody knows this - but in our bathroom, there was one toilet," she said. "A lot of times in the middle of the night when we're with the baby, we gotta pee at the same time. So I was like, 'Can we please have two toilets next to each other?'"

Daryl Sabara and Meghan Trainor have been married since December 2018. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Meghan noted that their contractor laughed and thought she was joking but later obliged.

She said they now have two toilets "sitting next to each other," and that they use them together "often." However, according to Meghan, she and her husband have "only pooped together twice" because it "smells foul."

Ryan noted that while he thinks his sister and Daryl have a bond that's "at an extreme," he said it's "cool" and "that's their thing."

