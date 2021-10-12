Meghan Trainor shared a video of the controversial side-by-side toilets she shares with her husband

Meghan Trainor and Daryl Sabara have been married since 2018. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Meghan Trainor shared a video of the side-by-side toilets she shares with her husband on TikTok.

The musician recently said they go to the bathroom together because they don't like being apart.

She also said on Twitter that they only "pooped once together."

Meghan Trainor is giving the internet a look inside her home after revealing that she had two toilets installed side by side for her and her husband Daryl Sabara to use together.

The "All About That Bass" musician posted a video to TikTok on Monday that showed her sitting on a toilet inside her home bathroom. She played Céline Dion's "All By Myself" over the clip, and panned her camera to show her husband's seat beside her.

"POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other," Trainor captioned the video, which has more than 3.5 million views at the time of writing.

@meghantrainor POV: your husband is over the news about you having two toilets next to each other ♬ All By Myself - Céline Dion

Earlier this month, Trainor and her brother Ryan appeared on the "Why Won't You Date Me?" podcast hosted by Nicole Byer. During the show, Ryan called his sister and brother-in-law "weirdos" because "they poop together."

"She's pooping and Daryl's like, 'I'm going to go hang out with you now!'" he said.

Trainor clarified that she feels more comfortable going to the bathroom in public when her husband is nearby, but added that they also had toilets installed side by side in their new home. She said they use them together "often."

The admission quickly resulted in online discourse and some criticism, leading Trainor to respond to the conversation via Twitter.

"To clear things up…we pooped ONCE together and we laughed and said never again…but he will hang out with me if I'm 💩ing cuz WE SOULMATES," she wrote. "And i legit miss him when I'm away from him. And we pee together obvi."

