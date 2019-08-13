Is Meghmani Organics Limited (NSE:MEGH) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

Dividend paying stocks like Meghmani Organics Limited (NSE:MEGH) tend to be popular with investors, and for good reason - some research suggests a significant amount of all stock market returns come from reinvested dividends. If you are hoping to live on your dividends, it's important to be more stringent with your investments than the average punter. Regular readers know we like to apply the same approach to each dividend stock, and we hope you'll find our analysis useful.

A 1.6% yield is nothing to get excited about, but investors probably think the long payment history suggests Meghmani Organics has some staying power. Some simple analysis can reduce the risk of holding Meghmani Organics for its dividend, and we'll focus on the most important aspects below.

Explore this interactive chart for our latest analysis on Meghmani Organics!

NSEI:MEGH Historical Dividend Yield, August 13th 2019 More

Payout ratios

Companies (usually) pay dividends out of their earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, the dividend might have to be cut. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. In the last year, Meghmani Organics paid out 10% of its profit as dividends. We like this low payout ratio, because it implies the dividend is well covered and leaves ample opportunity for reinvestment.

We also measure dividends paid against a company's levered free cash flow, to see if enough cash was generated to cover the dividend. Unfortunately, while Meghmani Organics pays a dividend, it also reported negative free cash flow last year. While there may be a good reason for this, it's not ideal from a dividend perspective.

Consider getting our latest analysis on Meghmani Organics's financial position here.

Dividend Volatility

From the perspective of an income investor who wants to earn dividends for many years, there is not much point buying a stock if its dividend is regularly cut or is not reliable. Meghmani Organics has been paying dividends for a long time, but for the purpose of this analysis, we only examine the past 10 years of payments. The dividend has been cut by more than 20% on at least one occasion historically. During the past ten-year period, the first annual payment was ₹0.33 in 2009, compared to ₹0.80 last year. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 9.3% a year over that time. Meghmani Organics's dividend payments have fluctuated, so it hasn't grown 9.3% every year, but the CAGR is a useful rule of thumb for approximating the historical growth.

A reasonable rate of dividend growth is good to see, but we're wary that the dividend history is not as solid as we'd like, having been cut at least once.

Dividend Growth Potential

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Why take the risk of a dividend getting cut, unless there's a good chance of bigger dividends in future? Strong earnings per share (EPS) growth might encourage our interest in the company despite fluctuating dividends, which is why it's great to see Meghmani Organics has grown its earnings per share at 61% per annum over the past five years. The company is only paying out a fraction of its earnings as dividends, and in the past been able to use the retained earnings to grow its profits rapidly - an ideal combination.