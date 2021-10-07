Political pundit Megyn Kelly pinned the "f***ers" who "lied" to people about the origins of the coronavirus.

In addition to China, she criticized the Biden administration and EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak for the millions of deaths due to the pandemic. Daszak, a zoologist, worked with the Wuhan Institute of Virology and reportedly allocated U.S. government grants to facilities conducting gain-of-function research.

"Kids have died. Forgive me, but these f***ers have lied to us for long enough, and we need to know the truth," Kelly said Wednesday. "We need to know. Millions of people are dead."

MEGYN KELLY SAYS MEDIA PORTRAYED CAPITOL RIOT 'SO MUCH WORSE THAN IT ACTUALLY WAS'

"Peter Daszak is allowed to get away with his lies. The Biden administration looks the other way. The information's there — if only we will push for it and demand it," she said on the Megyn Kelly Show. "We have no assurances this won't happen again. It's infuriating to me."

China has the United States by the "you know what," Kelly added.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also criticized Daszak for his ties to the Chinese lab.

"Peter Daszak was involved in the funding from EcoHealth Alliance," he said Wednesday on Fox News. "That was the group that was connected to the work inside the Wuhan Institute of Virology related to gain of function on the very kinds of viruses that we saw escape from that lab with near certainty."

Pompeo added: "Peter Daszak’s got a lot of questions to explain on how this happened, why American taxpayer dollars were going for this, and ultimately, the Chinese Communist Party needs to be held accountable for what they did to the world."

Tags: Megyn Kelly, China, Joe Biden, Coronavirus, White House, Wuhan Lab

Original Author: Sydney Shea

Original Location: Megyn Kelly condemns 'f***ers' who 'lied' to people about COVID-19 origin