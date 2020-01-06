Megyn Kelly Goes Viral Sparring with Colin Kaepernick and Ava DuVernay About Iran & Racism

Megyn Kelly this weekend got into into a back-and-forth with Colin Kaepernick and others over institutional racism and American foreign policy in the wake of President Donald Trump‘s controversial airstrike on an Iranian general.

Kaepernick, 32, tweeted Saturday morning to implicitly criticize Trump’s decision to kill Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

Echoing a longstanding leftist condemnation of the American military, Kaepernick argued that it supported a larger, inherently racist system of violence around the world. (A former San Francisco 49ers quarterback-turned-social activist, Kaepernick hasn’t played on a team in the league since the season he began kneeling to protest during the national anthem before games.)

“There is nothing new about American terrorist attacks against Black and Brown people for the expansion of American imperialism,” he wrote on Twitter, referencing last week’s U.S. airstrike on Soleimani, who was the head of Iran’s elite Quds Force.

“America has always sanctioned and besieged Black and Brown bodies both at home and abroad,” Kaepernick added. “America militarism is the weapon wielded by American imperialism, to enforce its policing and plundering of the non white world.”

Kelly, 49, took offense to the Nike-sponsored athlete’s sentiment. She questioned whether the killing of one of Iran’s most prominent figures, whom the American government says is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of Americans, had anything to do with race.

“Because everything is racist,” Kelly tweeted derisively of Kaepernick’s comment. “Everything. Even fighting back against terrorists who kill Americans. Nike, feeling proud?”

Her response drew the ire of many Twitter users, including When They See Us and Selma filmmaker Ava DuVernay who responded: “Shame on you, Megyn.”

“Educate yourself before you talk about racism and legitimate claims,” wrote DuVernay, 47. “You sound like what you are. Ignorant. Attention seeking. And desperate. That will be all.”

She later muted Kelly on Twitter.

The former Fox News anchor and Today host responded to DuVernay that she wouldn’t be shamed over criticizing what she called “b——- claims of racism.”

“Killing a terrorist is not about skin color,” Kelly wrote back to DuVernay. “It’s about protecting our country from a guy who murdered hundreds of Americans, period.”

The tweets on each side were liked or shared tens of thousands of times.

Kelly, who left NBC after controversially wondering whether wearing blackface for Halloween was really racist, has previously said she’s never been a “politically correct person.” (She’s apologized for her blackface remarks.)

