Megyn Kelly Mocked On Twitter For Having A Meltdown Over Jill Biden's Title

Conservative commentator Megyn Kelly threw a fit on Twitter during Sunday’s NFC Championship game over a single word uttered by the announcers: “Doctor,” as in “Dr. Jill Biden.”

The first lady grew up in the Philadelphia area and was at the game to cheer on her Eagles as the team defeated the San Francisco 49ers to earn a trip to the Super Bowl.

The announcers used the title when they spotted her in the crowd, causing Kelly to rage-tweet:

Announcers for this Eagles-49ers game just spotted the First Lady in a box and of course call her “Dr. Jill Biden.” Wonder if she realizes what a wannabe she looks like insisting on this fake title. Get a real MD or just work on your self-esteem. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 29, 2023

Biden has a doctorate in education, a fact that has for some reason triggered people on the right.

But despite her gripes about the first lady, Kelly has had no problem with the “doctor” honorific for other non-medical doctors. In a 2015 Fox News interview, she introduced Sebastian Gorka ― who has a PhD in political science ― as “Dr. Gorka,” and used the title throughout. She’s also referred to him that way on Twitter.

Kelly’s critics on Twitter called foul:

Jesus you're a small person. — Christopher Moore (@TheAuthorGuy) January 29, 2023

This attack fell flat three years ago. Why revive it now? It just makes you look desperate for attention. From the same people who cheered Trump's attacks against you no less. That's just sad. — Melissa Ryan (@MelissaRyan) January 29, 2023

are you ok — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) January 29, 2023

My late mom...Dr. Doris McGinty was not a medical doctor but rather had a doctorate in musicology. Everyone still called her Dr. McGinty. It was no issue. So why is there one now? — Derek McGinty (@mcgintyman) January 29, 2023

Now do Gorka https://t.co/Jm3s2CIpDx — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 30, 2023

this selective outrage seems a bit forced pic.twitter.com/sviIuNM0BW — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 29, 2023

How many time do we need to set this straight?

The word doctor is derived from the Latin verb “docere,” meaning to teach, or a scholar. Dr. Biden has a doctorate, hence the title.

Physicians were called doctors much later. — Rajini Rao (@madamscientist) January 29, 2023

Why is this important? All of my professors in college were referred to as “Dr.” No one had a problem with it. — Dan Joseph WBAL (@DanJosephWBAL) January 29, 2023

The proposed social contract apparently contains a rider https://t.co/biatzRVeQwpic.twitter.com/4j4foBw37I — Adam Weinstein (@AdamWeinstein) January 30, 2023

PhDs existed before MDs. You sound jealous and petty. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) January 29, 2023

This is the strangest hill to die on. Like the strangest most bizarre thirsty trying to stay relevant but legit have nothing to hold onto hill to die on. — Brooke Hammerling (@brooke) January 30, 2023