Megyn Kelly pulls children out of private New York school in protest at 'hard-Left' teaching

Megyn Kelly - Jim Spellman/Wireimage

Former Fox TV anchor Megyn Kelly has said she pulled her three children out of private schools in New York City over what she described as a "hard Left turn" in their teaching.

She outlined her reasons for doing so on the Bill Maher show on Friday. 'We loved our schools,' she said, explaining that her two sons went to all-boys schools, and her daughter an all-girls school.

"Loved our teachers, loved the students and faculty and parents. "They were definitely Leftist - we are more centre-Right - but that was fine; my whole family are Democrats.

"But then they went hard Left, and then they started to take a really hard turn toward social justice stuff."

Kelly, 50, has three children: Edward Yates, 11; a nine-year-old daughter, Yardley; and son Thatcher, seven.

The two boys attended the $55,900-a-year Collegiate School on Manhattan's Upper West Side. Her daughter is understood to have been a pupil at the $57,385-a-year Spence School on the Upper East Side.

Kelly cited several examples of teaching that disturbed her including when Thatcher was told to write a letter to the Cleveland Indians to complain about the baseball team's mascot.

"He's six. Can he learn how to spell Cleveland before we activate him?' she said. She also recalled a letter that had been circulated at the Collegiate School, written by Orleans Public Education Network Executive Director Nahliah Webber.

The letter included passages such as: “There is a killer cop sitting in every school where White people learn.”

She described the letter, which also accused white people of "snuffing out black life" as racist and divisive.

The Telegraph has approached both schools for comment.

During the 2016 presidential election, Kelly fell out with Donald Trump after he took exception to her moderation of a candidates debate.

Then a candidate for the Republican nomination, Mr Trump subjected Kelly to a Twitter tirade after she challenged him over remarks he had about women.

In 2018 she was fired by NBC after making controversial remarks about blackface and Halloween costumes.