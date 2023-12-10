Megyn Kelly said that Donald Trump is increasingly confused and not as 'mentally sharp' as he once was

Megyn Kelly weighed in on Donald Trump's age and cognitive abilitites.

She said that he is increasingly confused and is not as "mentally sharp" as he once was.

Kelly said that both Biden and Trump, who are likely to face each other in 2024, are "too old."

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly said former President Donald Trump is not as "mentally sharp" as he once was.

"There's no question that Trump has lost a step or multiple steps," Kelly told conservative commentator Glenn Beck on Friday. "He is confusing Joe Biden for Obama. I know he's now saying he intentionally did that — go back and look at the clips, it wasn't intentional."

She noted that he is making mistakes "repeatedly," including "confusing countries, confusing cities where he is."

"With all due respect to Trump, this is what happens when you're 77 years old. Trump seems inhuman, but he's not inhuman. He's a human. He's a man."

Trump's presidential nomination rivals are also challenging his mental capacities. Kelly highlighted a DeSantis' jab at Trump, who said, "Father Time spares no one."

Kelly moderated the fourth Republican primary debate hosted by NewsNation on Wednesday, which Trump did not attend.

While speaking to Beck, Kelly said she believed the Republican party needed to have an "undercard" in case Trump ends up jailed or unable to run due to his ongoing legal issues.

She also spoke about thinking within the Republican party that both Trump and President Joe Biden are "too old" and "not as fit as we would like them to be."

"Look, if it's between Trump and Biden, I don't think there's any question who's more fit and more capable. But are we really going to pretend that Donald Trump is just as vibrant and mentally sharp as he was in '16?"

In a post on Truth Social just after midnight on Friday, Trump weighed in on the GOP debate and said that "the biggest loser was Megyn Kelly."

"What the hell happened to her? She has lost whatever she once had, which wasn't very much," he wrote.

It's unclear whether Trump was responding to her comments about him or her general performance moderating the debate.

Trump's word blunders come amid the media's fixation on 80-year-old Biden's mental acuity. A Washington Post-ABC News poll from May revealed that only 32% of respondents were confident in Biden's "mental sharpness" being adequate for the White House.

Biden's campaign has taken to social media to redirect attention to Trump's cognitive abilities, reported The Washington Post.

