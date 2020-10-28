Megyn Kelly slams Sunny Hostin over SCOTUS comments: ‘More intentionally dishonest than stupid’

Megyn Kelly took exception to Sunny Hostin claiming that Democrats need to ‘unpack’ the Supreme Court

Megyn Kelly is no stranger to controversy and being called out on social media, but this week she was the one taking the offensive against Sunny Hostin for what she believes to be “intentionally dishonest” rhetoric.

Hostin, who serves as a co-host and political analyst on The View, slammed the Republican Party on Tuesday for stealing seats from the Democrats and pushing through right-wing judges in their place.

“We all know the Republican Party has been packing the Supreme Court for decades,” Hostin said. “They’ve been packing the judiciary for decades. Trump has put now three justices on the Supreme Court and just dozens and dozens of judges on the federal judiciary. So I think what we’re going to see is perhaps the Democrats unpacking the Supreme Court so that there’s more of a balance.”

“Because right now the Supreme Court does not reflect the values of America,” she continued. “The Supreme Court now reflects the minority of the values of America. That is important because it’s supposed to really reflect what is a balance of American values, with a swing justice deciding what the law is. And that is not what we are seeing now. So this is going to lead, I think, to an unpacking of Court which may lead to 13 justices which would reflect the federal appeals courts around the country.”

In response, writer Abigail Shrier tweeted, “We have become unforgivably stupid.”

To which Kelly responded, “I’m going to guess more intentionally dishonest than stupid, but either way, @sunny is embarrassingly wrong about the Supreme Court. As usual. (Remember: this is a woman still clinging to the “hands up don’t shoot” lie.)”

I’m going to guess more intentionally dishonest than stupid, but either way, @sunny is embarrassingly wrong about the Supreme Court. As usual. (Remember: this is a woman still clinging to the “hands up don’t shoot” lie.) Good for @bariweiss https://t.co/BCxNxZWREH — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) October 27, 2020

Hostin, who is a lawyer, was unfazed by Kelly’s critique and invoked Mariah Carey famously stating “I don’t know her” to make her point.

From friend to foe

In September, Hostin accused former friend Kelly of morphing into a “right winger” who claims “there’s no black Jesus,” saying they used to be on good terms before the ex-Fox News host “changed.”

“She’s changed a bit from the person that I knew,” Hostin told People at the time, saying they used to have “a friendly relationship,” but they ‘don’t anymore.”

“We started at Fox around the same time. We used to do this wonderful segment together called ‘Is it Legal’ on Bill O’Reilly’s show, and she studied as much as I did,” she recalled of her time with Kelly.

“I was shocked that she morphed into this, you know, “Santa Claus ain’t black, and there’s no black Jesus,” this right winger. Because that is not the Megyn that I met, and that is not the Megyn that I knew,” she confessed.

