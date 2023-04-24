Mehdi Hasan Exposes The Democrat Pushed By Some Of Trump's Biggest Backers

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan said some of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s views might appeal to many on the left as he launches a longshot bid for the Democratic nomination against President Joe Biden.

“A candidate willing to condemn the consolidation of corporate power, the evils of environmental racism and ever-increasing income inequality ― and a Kennedy to boot!” he said on Sunday night. “What more could Democrats ask for?”

Be he noted that not only is Kennedy a leading anti-vaccine conspiracy theorist, he’s also getting some support from people close to Donald Trump including longtime Trump insider Steve Bannon and Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Kennedy even met with Trump at one point to discuss a job in his administration.

“So forgive me if I don’t buy Kennedy’s left-wing ‘credentials’ and I’m not surprised he went on Tucker Carlson’s White Power Hour on Fox to promote his Democratic presidential bid,” Hasan said.

Then, he noted that while Kennedy has support from figures on the right, many of the “people who know him best” have publicly denounced his views: his own family.

See more from Hasan’s Sunday night show: