Mehdi Hasan Reveals 1 Word Used By Trump That Should 'Terrify' Everyone

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan said Donald Trump has again borrowed language from Nazi leader Adolf Hitler when he vowed over the weekend to eliminate left-wing “vermin” from America if elected president next year.

“That’s not a word we often hear used in everyday conversation,” Hasan said. “It was a word frequently used by Nazis to dehumanize Jewish people during the Holocaust.”

Trump, he noted, said recently that undocumented immigrants were “poisoning the blood of our country,” which is similar to language found in Hitler’s “Mein Kampf.”

“So there you have it: An ex-president and current frontrunner for the GOP presidential nomination not once but twice in just the last few weeks taking a page right out of Hitler’s Nazi propaganda playbook,” Hasan said.

He pointed out other recent reports on Trump’s plans if elected, including using the Justice Department to punish his rivals, deploying the military against protesters on his very first day in office, and rounding up undocumented immigrants and detaining them in massive camps.

“These reports should terrify each and every one of us,” Hasan told his viewers, adding:

“Trump isn’t hiding his authoritarian ambitions for a second term. From punishing his political opponents to locking up immigrants in camps to deploying the military, all while echoing the hateful rhetoric of Adolf Hitler. We know exactly what we can expect if he retakes the White House in 2024. But hey, what was it about Joe Biden’s age again?”

See his full segment below:

