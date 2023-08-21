Mehdi Hasan Reveals Detail About Trump Supporters That Will ‘Haunt’ Him Forever

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan spotted an alarming number in a new CBS News poll of Republican voters.

And it wasn’t just that 62 percent plan to back Donald Trump in the presidential primary despite his fourth criminal indictment.

It’s that many trust Trump more than family, friends, the media and religious figures.

The poll finds 71 percent of Trump’s supporters believe what he says it true, despite the fact that he told more than 30,000 lies during his four years in office, according to the Washington Post.

That’s compared to 63 percent who believe family and friends, 56 percent who trust conservative media figures and 42 percent who have faith in their religious leaders.

Hasan wrote that this detail “will haunt me till my last days” in a message on X, aka Twitter:

It’s bad enough that tens of millions of Americans trust a politician more than their own *friends and family* but the fact that that politician they trust more than their parents or kids or best friend is *Donald J. Trump* will haunt me till my last days. https://t.co/tb06JsnLmf — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 20, 2023

The same poll found that Trump’s lead over his nearest rival is growing, as he’s now 46 percentage points ahead of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is at 16 percent.

Vivek Ramaswamy is in third place with 7 percent, while former Vice President Mike Pence is in third with 5 percent.

The first Republican presidential debate will be held on Wednesday, but Trump announced over the weekend that he would not be attending.

Others on social media were also left stunned by the new detail about Trump’s voters:

Trump voters….this is a cult. And folks like DeSantis, Pence and so many religious leaders gave permission to join the Trump cult and now can’t counterprogram https://t.co/U1g5eFPynx — Barbara Comstock (@BarbaraComstock) August 20, 2023

Jesus would lose a Republican primary. https://t.co/wnxLUipitL — Hemant Mehta (@hemantmehta) August 20, 2023

Yep. Not surprising at all. https://t.co/ShHFsrsbsp — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) August 20, 2023

I predict quite a number of very interesting psychiatry PhD dissertations over the next few years to try & explain Trump supporters & comparisons to cults. https://t.co/n8ao7sbLgL — Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) August 20, 2023