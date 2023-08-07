Mehdi Hasan Shows How ‘Shameless’ Eric Trump ‘Humiliates Himself’ For Dad

MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan called out Eric Trump for his “shameless” defense of his father, Donald Trump, last week.

After the former president was arraigned on federal charges of election obstruction and conspiracy, Eric Trump compared the United States to “Third World countries.”

“We are literally trying to imprison political opponents,” Trump said on Fox News. “We’re better than this.”

Just one problem: Both Donald Trump and Eric Trump have explicitly threatened their own political opponents with prison, frequently and for years ― and Hasan had the receipts.

“These people have no shame,” Hasan said, as he played a clip of Eric Trump leading “lock him up” and “lock her up” chants in 2019.

“Words like hypocritical and shameless, Ayman, don’t do justice to what we just saw,” he told fellow MSNBC host Ayman Mohyeldin. “And they’re either dumb enough or dishonest enough to just keep doing it ― to just keep pretending that it’s the Democrats who are targeting their political opponents with prison, and not them.”

Then, he got a little personal.

“The funny thing is, I don’t think Donald Trump’s gonna give Eric any more love just because Eric humiliates himself in this way on his dad’s behalf,” he said.

They weren’t done yet.

Mohyeldin also looked at Donald Trump Jr.’s attempt to “gaslight us all.”

See their full conversation below: