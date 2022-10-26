Mehmet Oz Says Abortion Is Between a Woman, Her Doctor and Local Politicians
Oz\'s comments come during the sole debate in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race
Oz\'s comments come during the sole debate in the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race
Putin "knows he can't win on the battlefield and he is in a weak position," John Sipher, a former CIA officer who served in Russia, told Insider.
Asked whether he supports abortion aside from cases of rape, incest or a life-threatening situation to the mother, Dr Mehmet Oz said that it should be up to states to decide how they handle abortion access and that the federal government should stay out of it. Source: abc27 News
Ryan Day expects for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to return for Ohio State vs. Penn State, but he plans to keep the receiver to around 20 plays.
The damaged runway is expected to reopen this week.
Justin Fields running the ball in Monday night’s win over the Patriots represented a shift for the Bears’ offense: Not because Fields ran the ball a lot (he always does) but because this time, he was running by design and not by necessity. The Bears repeatedly called for Fields to run the ball on Monday [more]
Peyton Reed's third "Ant-Man" film hits theaters on February 17, 2023, starring Paul Rudd, Jonathan Majors, Evangeline Lilly, and Kathryn Newton.
The Patriots led 14-10 with 6:04 remaining until halftime. They trail 33-14 with 12:13 remaining in the game. The Bears have dominated since the end of the second quarter. Khalil Herbert scored on a 25-yard pass from Justin Fields with 1:54 remaining in the first half, and after a Bailey Zappe fumble, Cairo Santos kicked [more]
Kim Kardashian was initially set to see an Usher concert and enjoy dinner at Carbone in Las Vegas to celebrate her 42nd birthday
A dozen teenagers took over a school building at an Ohio youth prison using makeshift weapons.
Introducing the ONT+ program.
Hollywood producer Eric Weinberg was in court Tuesday in Los Angeles where the scene reportedly played out like one of his scripted shows — minus the comedy. Weinberg, who was charged with 18 counts of sexual abuse and assault earlier this month, was remanded into custody as a judge deemed him an active threat to society. Weinberg pleaded not guilty via his lawyer.
‘They were purchased with my money, and I’m the sole owner on paper – but my fiancé was involved in the entire process.’
Hicks was a senior adviser to Trump in his final years as president and was one of the few aides who reportedly told him he lost the 2020 election.
(Bloomberg) -- Former President Donald Trump’s challenge to a defamation suit filed by a New York advice columnist who claims he raped her will be expedited by the District of Columbia’s highest appeals court.Most Read from BloombergAdidas Cuts Ties With Ye, Absorbing €250 Million Profit HitNew Covid Boosters Aren’t Better Than Old Ones, Study FindsRenters Hit Breaking Point in a Sudden Reversal for LandlordsMusk Tells Bankers He Plans to Close Twitter Deal on FridayStock Surge Is Pared After Ho
VALENTYNA ROMANENKO - TUESDAY, 25 OCTOBER 2022, 13:18 Oleksii Danilov, Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, has advised Ramzan Kadyrov, the Kremlin-controlled head of Chechnya, to get out of Ukraine and stand up for the independence of his homeland before the aggressor becomes interested in destroying it as well.
In June 2020, Bob Woodward received one of his many unexpected phone calls from Donald Trump. When their conversation turned to the rapidly growing protests following the police murder of George Floyd weeks earlier, the journalist took a personal tack in pressing the president of the United States on the nationwide outpouring of grief and anger. "I mean, we share one thing in common," Woodward told Trump. "We're White, privileged. ... Do you have any sense that that privilege has isolated and pu
The DOJ hopes to squeeze testimonies out of key witnesses for its probe into Trump's handling of White House documents, The New York Times reported.
Former White House spokeswoman Hope Hicks is meeting with the House committee to share what she knows about efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Fox NewsLiterally minutes after Fox News highlighted a recent CNN poll showing GOP Pennsylvania Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz trailing six points on Tuesday, anchor Harris Faulkner chastised Fox News commentator Leslie Marshall for daring to cite it during an on-air discussion.At the top of Tuesday’s broadcast of Fox News midday chatfest Outnumbered, co-host (and former Trump press secretary) Kayleigh McEnany noted that the “Pennsylvania Senate matchup is in the spotlight” as Oz and Democratic
Tucker Carlson told Tom Emmer that if the aide who made the comment about his son wasn't named, he would blame Emmer for it, per Axios.