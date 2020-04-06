Meidensha to Open New High Voltage Manufacturing Facility in Southeast US in April

TOKYO, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Meidensha Corporation ("MEIDEN") is pleased to announce the opening of its new manufacturing facility in April, 2020, in the southeastern U.S. where they will expand the production of their environmentally friendly high voltage vacuum circuit breakers rated 72kV and 145kV.

Meiden America Switchgear ("MAS") will be located near Greenville, SC in Laurens County and will start operation in April, 2020. The facility will be approximately 60,000 sq. ft. and utilize green solutions such as solar power and lighting.

While the primary focus will be on selling vacuum bottles and the manufacture, assembly and test of HV circuit breakers without SF6 gas, other switchgears will be offered. Corporate personnel specializing in engineering, quality, design, field service, spare parts and sales will service customers from this new location.

Founded in 1897, Meiden is a global supplier of power and energy products with companies worldwide. They were the first to offer a dry air insulated environmentally safe 72.5kV high voltage circuit breaker in 2004. Since then, over 800 units have been supplied to utility and industrial users within North America. Production is expected to start in late 2020.

