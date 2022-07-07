Meigs armed robbery suspects linked to more incidents

Jul. 7—THOMASVILLE — Three suspects arrested in connection with a January armed robbery of a Meigs store have now been linked to more than a dozen incidents across south Georgia, law enforcement officials said.

Montavios Morris, Tamoris Hammock and Jacoby Hammock were arrested in June and charged with two armed robberies of a Meigs convenience store, Now, they face charges on 16 armed robberies and two commercial burglaries, said Thomas County Sheriff's Office chief investigator Capt. Tim Watkins.

Watkins said the three brothers were involved in crimes that started back in November and their crimes stretched from Meigs to Douglas. Watkins said the brothers also are suspects in incidents in Ware County but officials have not verified that.

One of the brothers was living in Douglas, and Morris was living in Ashburn. All three are originally from Tifton, Watkins said.

The three brothers may get turned over to federal authorities because of the expanse in which the crimes occurred.

"That would be a perfect case for them, because they can cover all the jurisdictions," Watkins said. "They can make it one case."

Thomas County Sheriff's Office also worked the case with the help of the Valdosta FBI office.