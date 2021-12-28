Meigs driver charged with drug related offenses

Dec. 28—MEIGS — A standard traffic stop led deputies to discovering a now two-time felon's drug related crimes.

On December 20 around 10 p.m., a vehicle with inoperable lights driving around East Bay Street caught the attention of deputies patrolling the area, according to reports.

After fleeing for a couple of blocks, the vehicle finally came to a stop on East Bay Street where the driver got out and was immediately arrested.

During the arrest, deputies noticed something fall out of the vehicle that prompted a probable cause search.

"One of the deputies saw some cell phones and a bag of some sort fall when he come out of the car," said Keith Drawdy, narcotics/vice interim commander.

Deputies also reported smelling alcohol and marijuana coming from the suspect and the vehicle.

"In plain sight, the deputy could see an alcohol beverage in the vehicle in the center console," Drawdy added.

During the search, deputies discovered a backpack with a small bag of synthetic marijuana (spice) and a digital scale with spice residue on it.

A Glock 43 pistol was also found under the center console in the vehicle and the suspect had $6,000 in cash, which he stated he got from work, but deputies say the suspect would not identify where he worked.

Collins Jones, 31, was charged with four traffic violations along with possession of schedule I controlled substance and possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony.

"Mr. Jones is also a convicted felon for previous drug-related offenses, so he was charged as a convicted felon with possession of a firearm," Drawdy said.