Meigs residents struggle to get running water

Dec. 12—MEIGS- Citizens in the small community of Meigs have been struggling to get access to running water since November 27, 2023, due to a busted water main. District Three Commissioner Kenneth Hickey resonates with the residents' struggle but said it is a slow-moving process to have the pipes fixed, due to the limited resources available.

"They (Meigs) had a main bust last week or so, causing a few residents to be without water for several days," Hickey said. "Their resources are very minimal, but they are really trying to get it fixed."

Hickey said the employees are working tirelessly to alleviate the issue, but the bigger issue is the age of the water mains in Meigs.

"They (the pipes) are all collapsing at the same time," he said. "When you fix one of the pipes, you put pressure on the others, causing them to collapse."

Hickey understands these collapses have caused residents to go without water periodically over the past week and some to go without water for several days.

While Hickey understands the issues at hand, he said it is up to Meigs City Council to fix the water mains.

"We give them their SPLOST funds and whatever they decide to do with it, is up to them," he explained. "We don't have any say in what they do with it."

According to Hickey, Meigs has attempted to apply for grant funding to help with the water issues but is "behind the eight ball" in trying to figure out how to resolve the issue in the right way.

Hickey acknowledged that a lack of water is a serious issue and said he hopes Meigs residents have been able to lodge with friends in order to shower or cook when needed.

"I'll be glad to do what I can for them, but there's nothing I can really do except help them apply for grants," he said. "The whole system needs to be redone and it's just so costly, but the citizens of Meigs can't do that on their own."

When asked if the situation became dire, could the County provide Meigs with additional funding, Hickey said the Thomas County Commission could not loan them money, but Meigs could apply for a municipal bond, which would eventually have to be paid back by the tax base in Meigs.

"It would be something that would have to be addressed and decided on by City Council," he concluded.

Hickey said he will continue to seek updates on the water main issue as they become available. He does not know of a set date for when the issue should be resolved.