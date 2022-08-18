A white male, armed with a handgun, robbed the Meijer gas station at 10:05 p.m. Wednesday, according to Coldwater Police.

Police said the man showed “a handgun and demanded money from thecashiers. The subject fled the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of money.”

He ran from the station at 610 E. Chicago St. Police ask that anyone who saw anything or might have information contact Coldwater Police Department at (517) 278-4525.

Police did not release any other details or a further description of the gunman.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Reporter: Meijer gas station robbed