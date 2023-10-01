Meijer partners with Blue Cross Blue Shield Medicare Advantage Plan

Grocer and retailer Meijer is venturing into the health insurance field, partnering with a local Medicare Advantage plan provider.

Meijer, based in Grand Rapids with stores in several Midwest states, announced on Sunday it is partnering with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan (BCBSM) on a Medicare Advantage Plan. Partnering with a grocer is a first for the health insurer.

“So many of our Medicare Advantage members already love shopping at Meijer. We’re ready to help members make the most of Medicare Advantage through this partnership with Meijer,” said Krischa Winright, president of Medicare Advantage at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan in a news release. "Partnering with Meijer, another respected Michigan-based business, will enable us to meet more of our members where they want to be, making the most of the resources they’re most likely already using and lowering their out-of-pocket costs in the process.”

More: Motor City Brewing Works shutters its taproom on Detroit's Avenue of Fashion

The new plan, called Medicare Plus Blue PPO + Meijer, will be available to seniors starting Oct. 15, which is the start of the annual Medicare enrollment period that runs through Dec. 7. The plan will be accepted at all Meijer stores throughout Michigan.

More: Documentary film to focus on the history of Detroit's chefs: Watch the trailer

Like many Medicare Advantage plans available, the Medicare Plus Blue PPO + Meijer has a $0 monthly premium, annual deductible, primary care visits, and $0 copay on many generic prescription drugs to use at BCBSM in-network pharmacies, according to a news release. The plan also includes dental and vision coverage.

“We provide a wide range of high-quality wellness products and services and being a part of this new Medicare Plus Blue PPO plan reinforces our commitment in being a one-stop wellness destination that can support our customers in all facets of their health journey," said Jackie Morse, group vice president of pharmacy and health at Meijer.

A benefit of the new plan includes an annual allowance of $660, or $165 per quarter, which members can use at Meijer stores across Michigan. Members can use the allowance quarterly to spend on over-the-counter health and wellness items such as bandages and vitamins. Any unused funds roll over to the next quarter but must be used by the end of 2024. The yearly benefit allowance can also be applied to healthy foods, such as fruits and vegetables, for those who have a qualifying chronic condition.

Nineteen different chronic conditions qualify, BCBSM said, including asthma, cardiovascular disorders and diabetes.

Eligible food items include:

Fruits and vegetables

Meat, poultry, and fish

Dairy products

Breads and cereals

Other foods such as snack foods and nonalcoholic beverages

Seeds and plants, which produce food for the household to eat

Enrolling in Medicare Advantage plans has been on the rise for the last two decades, according to an analysis by KFF, formerly the Kaiser Family Foundation. More than half of those eligible for Medicare, KFF says, are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans. In Michigan, 60% or more of Medicare beneficiaries are enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans.

"The average Medicare beneficiary in 2023 has access to 43 Medicare Advantage plans, the largest number of options ever," according to KFF.

Once enrolled, the Medicare Plus Blue PPO + Meijer plan takes effect on Jan. 1, 2024.

Contact Detroit Free Press food and restaurant writer Susan Selasky and send food and restaurant news and tips to: sselasky@freepress.com. Follow @SusanMariecooks on Twitter. Subscribe to the Free Press.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Meijer partners with Blue Cross of Michigan Medicare Advantage Plan