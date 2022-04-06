Meijer Ready To Distribute 2nd COVID-19 Booster To 50+

GREENFIELD, WI — Retail chain Meijer announced Wednesday it is ready to begin giving second rounds of COVID-19 booster shots to people who are immunocompromised and over the age of 50.

The announcement comes after the FDA approved the distribution of a second booster shot of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to people 50 and up in March. The shots would be available for eligible people at least 4 months after a first booster dose.

Meijer said in the news release it will administer the vaccine at every one of its pharmacies across the U.S. to people who are older than 50 with certain immunocompromising conditions.

In Greenfield, a Meijer is located at 5800 West Layton Avenue. The company said people can obtain the shot regardless of where they recieved an initial vaccine series or booster.

To get a vaccine at Meijer, the company said visit clinic.meijer.com or walk into any one of their pharmacies.

People are also able to find COVID-19 vaccines or booster doses through Vaccines.gov.

