Meijer Stores To Offer Free At-Home COVID-19 PCR Tests

GREENFIELD, WI — Meijer will offer at-home COVID-19 PCR tests free of charge to customers in Greenfield and throughout the Midwest, the company announced Monday.

Meijer is located at 5800 West Layton Avenue in Greenfield. Anyone who wants a test needs to register online. You will be asked to select the Meijer location and complete an online assessment, according to instructions Meijer published in a news release.

A voucher will be provided that will be used to pick up a test kit. The voucher can be printed or shown on a smartphone. The nasal swab from the kit needs to be returned the same day of the test to the same Meijer pharmacy where the test kit was received, the company said.

A specimen bag can be deposited into a drop box at the pharmacy. The swabs will then be shipped to a certified laboratory for a PCR analysis. Test results are expected within 48 to 72 hours. The service is available Monday through Friday.

Tests may be picked up and swabs dropped off by a family member or friend with proof of voucher. You will receive an email when your test results are available, Meijer said.

The new program will be managed through a partnership with eTrueNorth, a testing company that has performed millions of COVID-19 tests at more than 800 sites nationwide, according to the company's news release.

Other ways to get at-home COVID- 19 tests:

The federal government bought 500 million COVID-19 rapid tests in December in response to criticism over a low inventory of at-home tests and long lines at testing sites.

Wisconsin residents can order four free rapid antigen coronavirus tests from the federal government website covidtests.gov. Every home in the U.S. is eligible to order four free at-⁠home COVID-⁠19 tests.

The tests are free and are supposed to be shipped by USPS in seven to 12 days.





This article originally appeared on the Greenfield Patch