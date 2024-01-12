Meijer thief gets stuck in marsh, is rescued by police

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — While police searched for a suspect who reportedly stole items from Meijer, they received a call from a neighbor who said she could hear a man yelling for help in a marsh.

Around 6:15 p.m. Thursday evening, Walker police officers got a report of a man who had stolen “numerous items” at a Meijer store on Lake Michigan Drive and Wilson Avenue in Walker and then ran away. Officers searched the area, but did not find the suspect.

Three hours later, a woman who lives near the Meijer called police to report that she could hear a man screaming for help in a “marshy area” near her home.

A Michigan State Police helicopter was able to find the suspect, who was stuck in the marsh, and guided Walker police offers to him. He was identified as the suspect who had reportedly stole items from Meijer earlier.

The 31-year-old from Middleville was taken into custody for stealing merchandise worth over $2,700. He was taken to the hospital for cold exposure.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Walker Police Department at 616.791.6788 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

