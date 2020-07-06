MEIP Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of MEI Pharma, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of MEI Pharma, Inc. ("MEI Pharma" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: MEIP). Investors who purchased MEI Pharma securities are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/meip.

The investigation concerns whether MEI Pharma and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 2, 2020, MEI Pharma announced that it was discontinuing its Phase 3 study of Pracinostat, an oral histone deacetylase inhibitor being investigated in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of adults with newly diagnosed acute myeloid leukemia who are unfit for standard intensive chemotherapy. Specifically, the Company advised that an interim futility analysis of the ongoing Phase 3 study, undertaken by the study's Independent Data Monitoring Committee, "has demonstrated it was unlikely to meet the primary endpoint of overall survival compared to the control group," and that "[b]ased on the outcome of the interim analysis, the decision was made to discontinue the recruitment of patients and end the study," which "was based on a lack of efficacy and not on safety concerns." Following MEI Pharma's announcement, the Company's stock price fell $0.78 per share, or 18.27%, to close at $3.49 per share on July 2, 2020.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased MEI Pharma shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm's site: www.bgandg.com/meip. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm's expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

