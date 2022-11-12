Meisong Lai ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.'s (NYSE:ZTO) CEO is the most bullish insider, and their stock value gained 11%last week

To get a sense of who is truly in control of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. The group holding the most number of shares in the company, around 40% to be precise, is individual insiders. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Clearly, insiders benefitted the most after the company's market cap rose by US$1.6b last week.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about ZTO Express (Cayman).

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About ZTO Express (Cayman)?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

ZTO Express (Cayman) already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of ZTO Express (Cayman), (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

ZTO Express (Cayman) is not owned by hedge funds. With a 26% stake, CEO Meisong Lai is the largest shareholder. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 8.3% and 8.2%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

On looking further, we found that 53% of the shares are owned by the top 5 shareholders. In other words, these shareholders have a meaningful say in the decisions of the company.

While it makes sense to study institutional ownership data for a company, it also makes sense to study analyst sentiments to know which way the wind is blowing. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of ZTO Express (Cayman)

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Company management run the business, but the CEO will answer to the board, even if he or she is a member of it.

Insider ownership is positive when it signals leadership are thinking like the true owners of the company. However, high insider ownership can also give immense power to a small group within the company. This can be negative in some circumstances.

Our information suggests that insiders maintain a significant holding in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.. Insiders own US$6.9b worth of shares in the US$17b company. That's quite meaningful. It is good to see this level of investment. You can check here to see if those insiders have been buying recently.

General Public Ownership

The general public-- including retail investors -- own 21% stake in the company, and hence can't easily be ignored. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Public Company Ownership

It appears to us that public companies own 8.3% of ZTO Express (Cayman). We can't be certain but it is quite possible this is a strategic stake. The businesses may be similar, or work together.

Next Steps:

While it is well worth considering the different groups that own a company, there are other factors that are even more important.

Many find it useful to take an in depth look at how a company has performed in the past. You can access this detailed graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

