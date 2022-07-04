Meitu’s Bitcoin, crypto investments down by over US$50 mln

Ningwei Qin
Hong Kong-listed beauty app Meitu said on Friday it is expecting a net loss of up to 349.9 million yuan (US$52 million) in the first half of 2022, driven by tumbling cryptocurrency prices.

Fast facts

  • Meitu said it could see a 154% year-on-year jump in net loss over the first half of 2022.

  • Meitu’s estimates are unrealized losses as the firm has not sold its cryptocurrencies since accumulating 31,000 ETH and 940.89 BTC from March 2021, the firm said.

  • Meitu said crypto losses will not affect its cash flow or operations and that it still believes digital assets will appreciate in the long term.

