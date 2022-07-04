Meitu’s Bitcoin, crypto investments down by over US$50 mln

Motley Fool

This has been one of the most challenging years for Wall Street and investors in the past half-century. In terms of peak-to-trough decline, the benchmark S&P 500 and growth-oriented Nasdaq Composite have tumbled as much as 24% and 34%, respectively. While bear markets can, undoubtedly, cause fear and test the resolve of investors, they're also a proven opportunity to buy game-changing businesses at a discount.