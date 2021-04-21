Meituan CEO Who Beat Jack Ma Gets $10 Billion for Next Fight

1 / 3

Meituan CEO Who Beat Jack Ma Gets $10 Billion for Next Fight

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Coco Liu and Shiyin Chen
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

(Bloomberg) -- The competition between Wang Xing’s Meituan and fellow tech billionaire Jack Ma’s Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. is turning into one of the great rivalries in Chinese business.

While Alibaba is the dominant force in e-commerce with a global reputation, Wang, a generation younger, has built Meituan into a fearsome rival, the world’s largest delivery empire with ambitions to encroach on Alibaba’s home turf. There’s also years of bad blood between the two companies after an early alliance broke down.

Now Wang, 42, has raised a record $10 billion to develop promising technologies like autonomous delivery vehicles and drone delivery to reduce labor costs and expand the footprint of Meituan’s food and e-commerce network. These investments, analysts say, will be key to supporting what Wang has previously called its “top priority”: community e-commerce, an arena where tech giants from the likes of Alibaba to JD.com Inc. and Pinduoduo Inc. are all seeking a foothold.

“Wang Xing is a driven entrepreneur and calculated strategist,” said Michael Norris, a senior analyst with Shanghai-based consultancy AgencyChina. “Community group buying is a ‘must play, must win’ segment for Meituan.”

Wang and other tech tycoons will need to tread carefully. Over the past six months, China’s antitrust watchdog has rolled out new laws giving them greater oversight of the internet sphere, and launched investigations into abuses like forced exclusive arrangements and offering preferential pricing to new customers. After Alibaba was slapped with a record $2.8 billion fine this month, investors now expect Meituan and its backer Tencent Holdings Ltd. to be next in the line of fire, given their dominance in meal delivery and other spheres of internet life as well as past brushes with the law.

What Is Behind China’s Crackdown on Its Tech Giants: QuickTake

Meituan’s community e-commerce arm was among a handful of operators penalized in March for excessive subsidies, alongside units of Pinduoduo Inc. and Didi Chuxing. State media have called out the industry’s preoccupation with growing grocery deliveries instead of driving innovation, while the deaths of delivery riders in the past have also led to scrutiny of Meituan’s business practices. In January, it also shut down its crowd-sourced health insurance service after regulators tightened scrutiny over online insurance.

The record fundraising -- the largest-ever new stock issuance by a Hong Kong-listed company -- appears to defy expectations that the days of unfettered expansion for Chinese internet entrepreneurs are over. The $10 billion raised will more than double Meituan’s cash, giving it the biggest war chest after Alibaba’s, to invest in new technologies like autonomous delivery and build infrastructure for online groceries. While the company didn’t single out the red-hot community commerce space in its deal term sheet Monday, investors expect Meituan to funnel capital into that sector to secure a slice of the pie.

Wang’s firm, which has been cultivating autonomous delivery for years, will face stiff competition in this area from rivals including Didi and JD.com, which have also been exploring the technology. Alibaba, for its part, made its first trial drone delivery in 2015. Meituan’s efforts have accelerated since the Covid-19 outbreak last year and it’s so far deployed self-driving vehicles to deliver 35,000 grocery orders in Beijing. In Shenzhen, its drones have also delivered more than 1,000 orders as of mid-April since a pilot program kicked off in January.

Wang, a coding guru whose methodical obsession with data and algorithms proved instrumental in humbling Alibaba’s rival meal service Ele.me, has openly telegraphed his ambitions. In a 2017 interview with local media, he said Meituan could join Alibaba and Tencent as the third member of a Chinese internet triumvirate in five to 10 years, due to the value it creates in food, travel and other services.

“I don’t believe in setting limits for myself,” Wang said in the interview. “As long as we’re clear on our core purpose -- Who are we serving? What services do we offer? -- we will just keep trying different types of businesses.”

But his past gambles have been somewhat hit or miss. An early foray into ride-hailing petered out when Chinese regulators cracked down on Didi. He bought Mobike in a deal valuing the startup at $3.4 billion in 2018, the height of China’s bike-sharing bubble, and has since had to scale back the business’s overseas operations. The travel division got sideswiped by Covid and lacks a roadmap to profitability against Trip.com Group Ltd. In all, Meituan has launched as many as 200 services over the years.

“Wang is certainly a very ambitious tech executive,” said Brock Silvers, chief investment officer at private equity fund Kaiyuan Capital in Hong Kong. “For successful Chinese entrepreneurs, however, ambition can sometimes correlate to a lack of focus.”

Now the serial entrepreneur, worth roughly $21.3 billion, is tooling up for his biggest battle yet, taking on Pinduoduo, JD.com and a host of nimbler startups in the field of groceries. As Meituan deepens its presence in e-commerce, the biggest rival standing in his way is Ma’s Alibaba.

The animosity between Wang and Ma dates back more than half a decade. Alibaba -- an early investor in Meituan -- refused to put more money into the startup in mid-2015 because it wouldn’t fully integrate its app with the larger firm’s. In response, Wang turned to Alibaba’s arch-rival Tencent, which pledged $1 billion of funding, merged its delivery services with Meituan and allowed the combined company to operate independently, sidelining his one-time partner.

Read more: The Greatest Delivery Empire on Earth Has Alibaba’s Attention

In an interview with Bloomberg News published in 2019, Wang said he thought Ma had “an integrity problem,” citing the way he spun off digital payments subsidiary Alipay without the approval of Alibaba’s board. Instead, Wang called Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos a role model, pointing to his willingness to defer profits and reinvest in new business.

Meituan is now adopting that same philosophy, saying in March it expects to stay in the red for the coming quarters as it ventures into online groceries. In particular, it’s expanding aggressively into community e-commerce, where buyers in the same neighborhood enjoy bulk discounts on fresh produce. The market is estimated to reach nearly 121 billion yuan ($19 billion) this year, drawing heavy investments from other tech giants.

“The cash burn in grocery will be quite brutal, just like with the ride-hailing wars,” said He Qi, a fund manager at Huatai Pinebridge Fund management. “Cash is a necessity in winning this one, and whoever is victorious will be reap great rewards because grocery shopping is a higher frequency transaction.”

(Updates with share action chart in the fifth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China’s Internet Stocks Face More Pain, Global Investors Say

    (Bloomberg) -- After a historic antitrust crackdown on China’s biggest tech companies last week, investors are betting there is more pain ahead.GAM Investments, BNP Paribas Asset Management and JP Morgan Asset Management Inc. see more regulatory tightening in China’s clampdown on monopolistic practices, putting pressure on the country’s leading internet stocks over the next few months. The Hang Seng Tech Index, where many Chinese tech giants are listed, has already lost about a quarter of its value from a rout that began mid-February.The shockwaves from Beijing’s bid to quell abuses of information and market dominance among industry leaders have left global investors pondering the prospects of China’s internet firms. The antitrust crackdown has exacerbated a global tech selloff sparked by rising bond yields, as traders forecast tighter liquidity conditions at home and abroad and lower company valuations.“Regulations for China internet companies, especially the big ones, will continue to tighten in 2021,” said Marcella Chow, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset. “This uncertainty may act as a cap for some companies temporarily.”China slapped a record $2.8 billion fine on Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. after a four-month long investigation into the e-commerce giant’s market practices, then ordered an overhaul of Ant Group Co. Over the past week, more than 30 tech giants issued pledges to obey antitrust laws after Beijing gave them a month to conduct reviews and comply with government guidelines.READ: Jack Ma’s Double-Whammy Marks the End of China Tech’s Golden AgeAlibaba shares have slumped 23% in Hong Kong from a peak in October. Food delivery platform Meituan and tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd., which have been on analyst radars for regulatory probes, are down 36% and 18%, respectively, from their peaks earlier this year. By contrast, the Nasdaq 100 index is up more than 8% this year despite entering a technical correction in March.Looking ahead, China’s tech companies are likely to move far more cautiously on acquisitions, over-compensate on getting signoffs from Beijing, and levy lower fees on the domestic internet traffic they dominate. This coincides with some facing delisting threats and sales curbs in the U.S., and others reverberating from a selloff sparked by Archegos Capital Management.Valuations too are serving as a deterrent for investors. Even after its decline, the Hang Seng Tech Index is trading at about 38 times its 12-month earnings estimates versus the 29 times multiple of its American counterpart.“We have already applied a valuations discount to the whole Chinese internet sector to factor in higher regulation risks,” said Jian Shi Cortesi, a Zurich-based fund manager at GAM. The $132 billion asset manager has reduced its exposure to the sector in the past few months amid high valuations, she added.The Hang Seng Tech Index was down as much as 1.1% on Monday. Tencent shares fell as much as 1.9% after Citigroup Inc. and Morgan Stanley lowered their target prices on expectations that advertising revenues will take a hit as apparel-brand and online-education providers cut spending.Keep the FaithThat said, Beijing has moved far faster with its antitrust reforms than the U.S. and Europe have in similar efforts. The landmark case against Microsoft Corp.’s alleged software monopoly took more than half a decade of back-and-forth before settling in 2004. Current hearings involving U.S. tech titans from Google to Facebook Inc. span several fronts, multiple cases and plaintiffs, and may not see the inside of a courtroom for years to come.In contrast, Beijing regulators torpedoed Ant’s IPO the month after Ma’s infamous speech, published new rules shortly after intended to curb monopolistic practices across its internet landscape, then launched its probe into Alibaba on Christmas Eve.“Clarity reduces uncertainty, so this is a positive,” said Joshua Crabb, a portfolio manager at Robeco in Hong Kong.That has helped give investors more optimism for the long term. Money managers see the potential for tech companies to boost earnings as digital technologies catch on for everything from e-commerce and entertainment to social media, a trend that has been accelerated by the pandemic.Meanwhile, mainland traders have kept the faith. They still hold about 6.5% stake in Tencent, the highest in at least three years, according to calculations by Bloomberg based on exchange data.“Post this round of regulation scrutiny, we believe the Chinese internet industry will resume healthy growth,” GAM’s Cortesi said.(Updates with performance of Hang Seng Tech Index, Tencent in tenth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Alibaba Group (BABA)?

    The financial regulations require hedge funds and wealthy investors that exceeded the $100 million holdings threshold to file a report that shows their positions at the end of every quarter. Even though it isn’t the intention, these filings to a certain extent level the playing field for ordinary investors. The latest round of 13F filings […]

  • Western Digital Profit to Surge on Higher Flash-Memory Prices, Analyst Says

    Susquehanna Financial Group analyst Mehdi Hosseini sees earnings for flash-memory and hard-drive maker Western Digital at nearly twice the consensus estimate.

  • Tesla first-quarter registrations in California fall marginally - data

    California registrations for Tesla's Model 3 mass-market sedan fell 54% on a yearly basis to 8,060, while Tesla's Model Y compact crossover utility vehicle garnered 12,227 in the first quarter, Cross-Sell data showed on Tuesday. Tesla had earlier said it was receiving strong reception of the Model Y in China and is quickly progressing to full production capacity in the country.

  • PayPal Will Target Cross-Border Payments in China

    In an interview with CNBC, PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) revealed plans to develop a digital wallet in China, the world's largest payments market. This comes after PayPal completed its acquisition of GoPay in December, making it the first and only foreign enterprise to operate a China-based payments company. Specifically, Qiu said the company won't compete against giants like Ant Group's Alipay and Tencent Holdings' WeChat Pay, which have a collective user base that exceeds 1 billion.

  • China Says It Has No Desire to Replace Dollar With Digital Yuan

    (Bloomberg) -- China sought to allay fears it wants to topple the dollar as the world’s main reserve currency as Beijing makes bigger strides in creating its own digital yuan.People’s Bank of China Deputy Governor Li Bo said the goal for internationalizing its currency is not to replace the dollar, and the efforts to create a digital yuan are aimed at domestic use.“For the internationalization of the renminbi, we have said many times that it’s a natural process, and our goal is not to replace the U.S. dollar or other international currencies,” Li said on a panel at the Boao forum Sunday. “I think our goal is to allow the market to choose, to facilitate international trade and investment.”China’s central bank is currently testing the use of a “digital yuan” in various pilot programs across the country. A report earlier this week showed the Biden administration is increasing its scrutiny of China’s progress toward the digital yuan amid concern it could kick off a long-term bid to displace the dollar.The PBOC has been working on a digital currency since 2014 and its moves have heightened interest among central banks and policy makers, while the spread of cryptocurrencies has added to a sense that competitors to regular cash could change how the financial sector operates. The PBOC has moved closer to becoming the first major central bank to launch a virtual currency, rolling out a trial for consumers and businesses in 11 cities across the country.“The motivation for the e-yuan, for now at least, is focusing primarily on domestic use,” Li said. International “interoperability is a very complex issue and we are not in a hurry to reach any particular solution yet,” although there could be cross-border use “in the long term,” Li said.China’s Digital Yuan Won’t Topple Dollar, BOJ Official SaysThe central bank is planning to test the cross-border use of the digital yuan at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, where it could be used by both domestic users as well as athletes and visitors from overseas, Li said.Agustin Carstens, general manager of Bank for International Settlements, said on the same panel there was huge potential in the cross-border use of digital currencies as they could make foreign exchange transaction and payment settlement extremely efficient. He said countries can explore various ways to achieve international interoperability, including making different systems compatible and creating connectivity links among the systems.Bahamas Tops China in Ranking of Central Bank Digital CurrenciesWhile the digitization of the yuan could benefit its use in cross-border transactions, the key factor in determining the currency’s global role is whether China will relax its capital controls, said Shen Jianguang, chief economist at JD.com Inc. “If you want to have a global reserve currency, you need to allow foreigners to hold it, to use it.”China will also need to allow its citizens to buy more foreign assets, further develop its financial markets and allow greater exchange rate flexibility in order to push for the internationalization of yuan, Shen said in an interview at the forum.China has seen a flood of capital flows into its financial markets since last year, boosting the amount of yuan traded globally. Yet, in the context of its vast markets, foreign ownership of local stocks and bonds remains relatively low at around 5% and 3% respectively. The yuan’s share of global payments and central bank reserves is still only about 2%.“The digital yuan is a means to help monetary policy efficiency and cross-border usage with partners that tend to trade with China in goods and services, less so the major economies like the U.S.,” said Stephen Chiu, Asia FX and rates strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Digital or not, it’s not so easy to move the dollar’s dominance, be it as a trade settlement or reserve currency.”How China Is Closing In on Its Own Digital Currency: QuickTakeThe initial plans for a digital currency weren’t motivated by considerations of cross-border use, according to former People’s Bank of China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan, who noted that there are many issues with using a digital currency across national borders. International use could affect monetary policy independence, and it’s important it isn’t used for crime, he said on the same panel in Boao.(Updates with comments from BIS, details on yuan trade.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Amazon opens first hair and beauty salon in London

    Amazon is branching out into beauty with its first hair salon just weeks after opening its first grocery store outside the US in London. The online retail giant's Amazon Salon is a two-floor, 1,500 sq ft site in Spitalfields in east London. It says it will use technology and augmented reality to assist with haircuts and styling. Customers will be able to experiment with different virtual hair colours, enjoy entertainment on tablets at each styling station and take photos of their new look in a dedicated area. The services will be provided by Elena Lavagni, owner of Neville Hair & Beauty, an independent salon. It will initially be available only to Amazon employees before opening to the general public in the coming weeks. John Boumphrey, Amazon's UK chief, said: “We have designed this salon for customers to come and experience some of the best technology, hair care products and stylists in the industry. We want this unique venue to bring us one step closer to customers.” The move comes after the e-commerce giant launched a professional beauty section on its website, selling 10,000 products.

  • Alibaba (BABA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA) closed at $234.78, marking a -1.64% move from the previous day.

  • Wall Street slips from record levels; Tesla drops after fatal car crash

    Major U.S. stock indexes fell from record levels on Monday as investors sought cues from first-quarter earnings reports to justify the rich valuation of equities, while Tesla shares fell following a fatal car crash. The electric-car maker was down 3.5% after a Tesla vehicle, which was believed to be operating without anyone in the driver's seat, crashed into a tree on Saturday night north of Houston, killing two occupants. The stock, which was the biggest drag on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq, was also under pressure due to a sharp drop in bitcoin over the weekend.

  • SoftBank-backed WeWork to begin accepting payments in cryptocurrencies

    WeWork joins a clutch of high-profile firms that have dived into the digital currency space recently, including Tesla Inc, Visa Inc, Bank of NY Mellon, prompting the move away from the fringes of finance for crytocurrencies like bitcoin. Visa Inc said last month it would allow payment settlements using cryptocurrency while PayPal Holdings Inc launched a crypto checkout service on March 30.

  • Toshiba Drops After Disclosing CVC Buyout Offer Has Stalled

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. shares tumbled after the Japanese company said a potential buyout offer from CVC Capital Partners has stalled.Toshiba revealed a preliminary approach from CVC in early April, which sent its stock soaring. Just days later, the company’s board urged caution over the discussions, warning the proposal may not lead to a transaction.In the latest chapter of the convoluted drama, Toshiba revealed it had received a letter from CVC on Monday, but it included “no specific and detailed information capable of detailed evaluation.”“It merely stated that CVC would step aside to await our guidance as to whether a privatization of Toshiba would suit management’s and the Board of Directors’ strategic objectives,” the statement said.“As this preliminary proposal lacks the required information the Board has concluded it is not possible to evaluate it,” it said.Toshiba shares fell as much as 6%.The disclosure is yet another setback for any potential buyout of the Japanese company, which also saw the resignation of its chief executive officer earlier this month. Nobuaki Kurumatani, who had previously worked at CVC, stepped down after he suffered a sharp drop in support from Toshiba employees and executives.It’s not clear whether other reported bidders will proceed after CVC. After the firm’s initial approach, private equity firm KKR & Co. and Canadian investment giant Brookfield Asset Management Inc. began exploring potential offers, Bloomberg News reported.Satoshi Tsunakawa, who took over as CEO this month, offered reassurances that Toshiba would remain a strong Japanese company and invest in research and development. His comments appeared aimed at reassuring employees and business partners in the wake of the CVC offer.(Updates with shares from the first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dow Jones Slips As Coca-Cola Passes Buy; Tesla Down After Deadly Crash; GameStop CEO Quits

    The Dow Jones lagged even as Coca-Cola stock passed a new buy point on strong earnings. Tesla stock fell after a deadly crash raised Autopilot questions.

  • Why Growth Stocks’ Rebound Doesn’t Mean Value’s Comeback Is Over

    Stocks like Tesla are again leading the market, raising questions about whether a reprieve for shares of companies closely linked to the economy may have ended.

  • College Foreign Cash at Risk as Senate Targets China’s Clout

    (Bloomberg) -- A broad attempt by Congress to stem China’s influence could put at risk research collaborations and funding that U.S. universities count on by subjecting some foreign gifts and contracts to national security reviews.Senators are seeking increased oversight of grants and contracts to universities from overseas as part of a bipartisan package of legislation designed to increase U.S. competitiveness with China in science and technology.The proposal would give U.S. national security officials new authority to scrutinize foreign gifts and contracts of more than $1 million to schools if the funding is related to research and development of “critical technologies” and provides access to material nonpublic technical information.The American Council on Education said it identified about 700 contracts and gifts that were reported to the Department of Education worth $1 million or more in 2019 that could potentially be subject to national security reviews under the proposal. The trade group said the proposal could “severely hinder” international research collaborations.Although funding from any overseas source would be subject to scrutiny, the target of the measure is clear.“We don’t allow people who are running for public office, or who are in public office, to accept money from China,” said Senator Jim Risch of Idaho, the top Republican on the Foreign Relations Committee. “Why would we allow these institutions that engage in this important enterprise of educating Americans, why would we allow them to be influenced by money from the Chinese Communist Party?”The proposal comes as there is a growing bipartisan sentiment in Congress to confront the challenge of China’s growing economic and diplomatic power. It is included in a bill being worked on in the Foreign Relations Committee that is expected to be part of a package of legislation sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Indiana Republican Senator Todd Young intended to bolster U.S. competitiveness on a variety of fronts. They plan to introduce the measure soon, and Schumer has said he wants the Senate to pass it in the coming weeks.U.S. Education Department data show that China sent $226 million to colleges in the U.S. between July 2019 and last September, the most of any country. That was followed by England, with $202 million, Australia at $170 million, Canada at $158 million and Saudi Arabia with $131 million.Reviews would be conducted by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S., known as Cfius, an interagency panel led by the Treasury Department that examines foreign acquisitions of American businesses. The panel has the power to impose conditions on investments it reviews or recommend that the president block them.In addition to scrutinizing funding tied to technology research, the panel would gain the power to look at gifts and contracts that carry conditions such as faculty employment. Cfius would have to report to Congress whether there are “foreign malign influence or espionage activities” aimed at obtaining research and development knowledge from universities or “secrets related to critical technologies.”The Council, the Association of American Universities, the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the Association of American Medical Colleges sent a letter Tuesday to the Foreign Relations Committee to opposing giving Cfius such sweeping authority. Doing so, it said, “would damage U.S. research and our economic competitiveness.”Foreign Relations Chairman Bob Menendez of New Jersey said the Cfius provision was the product of a weeks-long negotiation between him and Risch aimed at gaining bipartisan support. Risch said Republicans are unlikely to support the broader package if it’s not included.“We think that we’ve struck a sweet spot,” Menendez said.The Education Department has long required schools to report contracts with or gifts from the same foreign source worth $250,000 or more. But the Trump administration last October accused educational institutions of “pervasive noncompliance” with disclosure rules and said it had uncovered $6.5 billion in previously unreported financing that came from countries including China and Russia.And under former President Donald Trump, the Justice Department started its China Initiative to counter economic espionage, a campaign that in part focused on so-called non-traditional collectors of information like academic researchers who are in a position to transfer technology overseas.In January, a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology was charged by the Justice Department for failing to disclose to the Department of Energy millions of dollars in funding that prosecutors said came from China.The congressional proposal to review foreign donations is intended to identify and stop just that kind of activity, said Richard Sofield, a lawyer at Wiley Rein LLP in Washington who works on Cfius reviews.“What the government’s been concerned about is these non-traditional collectors coming over here and exploiting that free give-and-take in the academic environment to acquire information and technology that gets brought back to China, and used to advance China’s goals,” he said.Research ProjectsBut Terry Hartle, a senior vice president of the American Council on Education, said the proposal risks damaging scientific innovation in the U.S. A foreign pharmaceutical company that is developing a vaccine would need Cfius approval to partner with a U.S. university to run a clinical trial, he said.“Giving the federal government prior approval on research projects that are not funded by the federal government is unprecedented,” Hartle said.Jim Lewis at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington agreed the U.S. should be paying attention to national security risks around China’s reliance on American universities to learn advanced technology. But he said existing counterintelligence and export-controls laws are probably more appropriate tools rather than Cfius.“There’s a real problem, but this probably isn’t the fix,” he said.In addition to direct funding, colleges often depend on foreign students who pay the full price of tuition. Because of the coronavirus pandemic and related travel restrictions, the number of international students at U.S. campuses has declined.Even before the pandemic, foreign enrollment dropped as the Trump administration tightened rules on student visas, and universities worry about further discouraging students from other countries. About one-third of international students are from China.Rich DeCapua, founding president of the Global Alliance for International Student Advancement, a nonprofit that helps develops best practices for colleges to recruit and retain international students, said scrutiny of foreign funding could further damage an already deteriorating enrollment pipeline.“Chinese students are now looking at institutions in Europe and more Canada more favorably,” he said. “There could be an inverse, an unfortunate side effect that legislation meant to make us more competitive with China makes us less competitive with other countries because of the view of the unwelcomeness of the United States.”Risch said the bill isn’t aimed at students:“What it’s designed to do is to eliminate the malign influence that cash has when it comes to influencing people’s decisions.”(Updates with letter from college trade groups in the 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nanotechnology: Reshaping Our Lives, Creating New Opportunities

    The nanotechnology space is worth keeping an eye on.

  • Why Amazon keeps failing at video games

    The company is scrapping plans to develop an online multiplayer game based on The Lord of the Rings. That's the fifth major video game it has either canceled or discontinued.

  • China delivery giant Meituan raises $10 billion - a warchest for drones, self-driving cars

    Food delivery behemoth Meituan has raised $10 billion in a stock and convertible bonds sale, underscoring strong investor faith in the growth prospects of some Chinese tech firms despite a regulatory clampdown on the sector. The Tencent-backed firm with a market valuation of $220 billion said it plans to use its new warchest to invest in autonomous delivery vehicles, delivery drones and other cutting-edge technology. Analysts also expect the company to shore up its community group bulk buying service, Meituan Select, which has been growing in popularity.

  • Dow ends lower for 2nd day as investors look past earnings beats

    U.S. stocks fell for a second session on Tuesday, as concerns about rising coronavirus cases globally offset healthy U.S. corporate earnings reports for the first quarter.

  • Get ready for the ‘reflation and reopening trade’ to kick into high gear, says JPMorgan’s top quant

    Bets on reflation and economic reopening suffer a setback, but it's only temporary, according to J.P. Morgan's Marko Kolanovic.

  • These Travel Stocks Are Leading the Nasdaq Down

    The stock market took a hit on Tuesday, and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) wasn't able to avoid the downdraft. As of 3:30 p.m. EDT, the Nasdaq was down more than 1% on the day. Most Nasdaq investors focus their attention on innovative tech companies, because they make up the market's biggest stocks and have a high profile in the investment community.