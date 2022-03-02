Meituan Cuts Merchant Fees to Comply With China’s Policy Change

Jane Zhang and Vicky Feng
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese food-delivery giant Meituan said it will cut commissions for some small and medium-sized merchants nearly two weeks after new government guidelines asked food-delivery platforms to lower fees for restaurants in pandemic-hit regions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Beijing-based Meituan will cut 50% of the technical service fee for small and medium-sized merchants in pandemic-affected areas whose daily average user transaction volume has dropped by more than 30%. It will also cap the technical service fee for each order at 1 yuan (16 U.S. cents) after the discount, according to a company statement issued late Tuesday.

Meituan has been grappling with regulatory and public scrutiny on multiple fronts, including its market power, the welfare of delivery riders and the size of commissions it charges restaurants, though the company has said its margins on take-outs are slim. The company has been among the targets of Beijing’s regulatory crackdown on the tech sector.

Shares of Meituan advanced as much as 4.9% in Hong Kong, with analysts saying the fee changes will have limited impact on its business. The rate cuts will be temporary and dynamic, rather than permanent reductions across the board as feared by some investors, Credit Suisse analyst Kenneth Fong said in a note.

Meituan will keep the lower fees until one month after the designation of the areas as medium and high risk is lifted. For merchants who face business difficulties in other regions, it will cap the technical service fee at 5% until the end of December. The company will also offer free services for some small restaurants to boost their capability to run online shops.

Rival Ele.me, owned by Alibaba Group Holding Co., followed suit by saying it will cut or waive commissions for merchants in areas hit by Covid for at least 15 days, committing 20 million yuan to the effort.

Since last May, Hong Kong-listed Meituan has rolled out pilot reforms to make its fees more transparent and so far the program has covered 70% of the merchants on the platform. Merchants have been able to see the breakdowns of Meituan’s cut. The Tencent Holdings Ltd.-backed company charges merchants a fee for its technology service and, for those who use its delivery services, a fee to cover rider costs based on order value, distance, and time of delivery. The rate varies wildly from 5% to over 20% of order value, according to research and interviews done by Bloomberg.

Separately, a Chinese top court on Wednesday outlined delivery companies’ responsibilities when it comes to consumer protection. For instance, delivery companies are required to inspect restaurants’ food sale qualifications and they will be held accountable for resolving disputes between food suppliers and customers from March 15, the court said.

(Updates with court’s comments in eighth paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Lucid Sinks After Cutting Production Goal on Commodity Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Group Inc. slumped after lowering its production target for this year to between 12,000 and 14,000 cars, down from a previous goal of 20,000, citing “extraordinary” challenges with logistics and its supply chain.Most Read from BloombergRussia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Belarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateC

  • Gold Climbs as Sanctions Raise Concern Over Global Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold extended gains as investors weighed mounting risks to global growth from sanctions on Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateTreasuries

  • Biden Says ‘Dictator’ Putin Will Pay High Price: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. President Joe Biden used his first State of the Union address to label Vladimir Putin a “dictator,” and said the Russian president would pay a high price for his invasion of Ukraine.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateUkraine Faces More Brut

  • Gold Near 13-Month High as Invasion of Ukraine War Aids Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold declined -- but remained near a 13-month high -- on fears that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could turn more brutal, aiding demand for haven assets as investors weigh the potential fallout and sanctions. Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireMicrosoft Says Son of CEO Satya Nadella Has Died at 26Russia Steps Up Aerial Campaign Against Cities: Ukraine UpdateUk

  • Stock market headed for correction as ‘monetary anesthesia’ wears off, strategist says

    Stifel Chief Equity Strategist Barry Bannister joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss continued market disruptions and inflationary effects as the Russia-Ukraine war intensifies.

  • ‘They all promise to help’ but no financial adviser seems to offer what I need. I have two 401ks, Roth accounts and real estate, and want a one-time plan for managing my money myself. Can you help?

    Question: I have read your columns, as well as others discussing how you can hire a financial advisor who can assist with financial planning. In your case, you have an added level of complexity on top of that, as it can also be a challenge to find an adviser who works for an hourly fee, rather than charging, say, a percentage of your assets under management.

  • The 4 Most Important Pieces of Advice This Financial Advisor Gave to His 3 Daughters

    In today's column, we chat with Urban Adams, an investment advisor at Dynamic Wealth Advisors and the father of three young adult daughters.

  • This Cryptocurrency Just Surged Past Cardano and Solana

    The best-performing large-cap cryptocurrency by a country mile this week has been Terra (CRYPTO: LUNA). Today, Terra continued this incredible upward trend, surging 6.3% higher over the past 24 hours, as of 12:10 p.m. ET. This move comes as bulls continue to flock to Terra's unique algorithmic stablecoin network.

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

    It would take Shiba Inu a 37,000% hop to hit a penny. Early investors in Shiba Inu who held onto the token have already padded their accounts with millions of dollars. The question for new people considering buying in is whether Shiba Inu has the chops to make even modest gains going forward.

  • This Explosive Coffee Shop Is Growing Faster Than Starbucks and Dunkin

    There is good reason to expect coffee shop chain Dutch Bros (NYSE: BROS) will post some caffeinated results when it reports earnings on Tuesday. In a recent analysis of customer foot traffic to Dutch Bros, Starbucks, and Dunkin Brands (NASDAQ: DNKN), Placer.ai found it was Dutch Bros that showed the most impressive growth compared to pre-pandemic periods.

  • Texas Roadhouse scoops up seven restaurants in $27M deal

    Texas Roadhouse has increased its number of company-owned restaurants after buying out seven from a long-time franchisee for $27 million. When it issued its fourth quarter earnings last week, it noted that it completed the acquisition of seven franchise restaurants in South Carolina and Georgia for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $27 million. Robinson noted the company has a roll-up formula that's included in the franchise agreement.

  • Here's Why So Many Coinbase Customers Are Staking Ethereum

    Coinbase's latest results highlighted a growing trend in crypto investing: More and more investors want to earn passive income from their crypto assets. One common method is staking, and Coinbase says this is an area where it expects to see a lot of growth. In its Q4 earnings report, Coinbase said Ethereum (ETH) comprises the majority of its staked assets.

  • Bitcoin Demand Explodes As Russian Ruble Collapses to Less Than $0.01

    The value of the Ruble falling along with the imposed sanctions is expected to have a catastrophic reaction on the country’s economy.

  • Jamie Dimon warns the West's sanctions on Russia could have 'unintended consequences' and says market volatility is here to stay

    JPMorgan boss Jamie Dimon told investors to brace for "a lot of volatility" and said the SWIFT sanctions throw up a number of problems.

  • Kim Reynolds signs 3.9% flat tax into law in conservative realignment of Iowa's tax system

    Over the next few years, the new tax law will lower Iowa's top income tax rate until all Iowans pay a 3.9% flat tax starting in 2026.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Fell Hard on Tuesday

    The semiconductor growth stock fell hard along with the sector amid heightened Russia-Ukraine tensions.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Could Americans Be Getting an Extra $650 Due to Stimulus Checks?

    Image source: Getty Images In 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act provided a substantial amount of financial relief to Americans struggling due to the impacts of COVID-19.To ensure that people got the money when it was needed, the stimulus payments were sent out as advances on tax credits.

  • Shares of Cortes Campers parent triple on news of first travel trailer shipment

    A week ago, US Lighting said its Cortes Camper unit had shipped its first 17-foot, molded fiberglass travel trailer to RV Center Idaho. Now, the shares of parent US Lighting Group have more than tripled.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Social Security Tax Cliff: Just $1 Could Increase Taxable Income by 35%

    According to the Social Security Administration, about 40% of all Social Security recipients pay income taxes on their benefits. Depending on how much you receive in additional income per year, you...