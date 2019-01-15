Meituan Dianping (HKG:3690): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Meituan Dianping’s (HKG:3690): Meituan Dianping operates a multi-category service e-commerce platform that connects consumers and merchants. The HK$242b market-cap posted a loss in its most recent financial year of -CN¥18.9b and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of -CN¥114.2b leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on 3690’s investors mind, I’ve decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, I will touch on the expectations for 3690’s growth and when analysts expect the company to become profitable.

According to the 9 industry analysts covering 3690, the consensus is breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2019, before turning a profit of CN¥2.6b in 2020. 3690 is therefore projected to breakeven around a few months from now. How fast will 3690 have to grow each year in order to reach the breakeven point by 2020? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 116% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, 3690 may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

SEHK:3690 Past Future Earnings January 15th 19 More

Underlying developments driving 3690’s growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that generally a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing I’d like to point out is that 3690 has managed its capital judiciously, with debt making up 1.7% of equity. This means that 3690 has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital,and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

