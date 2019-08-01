Is Meituan Dianping (HKG:3690) Using Too Much Debt?

David Iben put it well when he said, 'Volatility is not a risk we care about. What we care about is avoiding the permanent loss of capital.' So it might be obvious that you need to consider debt, when you think about how risky any given stock is, because too much debt can sink a company. Importantly, Meituan Dianping (HKG:3690) does carry debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt and other liabilities become risky for a business when it cannot easily fulfill those obligations, either with free cash flow or by raising capital at an attractive price. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Meituan Dianping's Net Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Meituan Dianping had CN¥2.57b of debt in March 2019, down from CN¥101.6b, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds CN¥54.0b in cash, so it actually has CN¥51.4b net cash.

SEHK:3690 Historical Debt, August 1st 2019

A Look At Meituan Dianping's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Meituan Dianping had liabilities of CN¥29.9b falling due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥3.60b due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of CN¥54.0b as well as receivables valued at CN¥481.9m due within 12 months. So it actually has CN¥21.0b more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus suggests that Meituan Dianping has a conservative balance sheet, and could probably eliminate its debt without much difficulty. Simply put, the fact that Meituan Dianping has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Meituan Dianping can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

In the last year Meituan Dianping managed to grow its revenue by 91%, to CN¥73b. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Meituan Dianping?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Meituan Dianping had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT), over the last year. And over the same period it saw negative free cash outflow of CN¥11b and booked a CN¥96b accounting loss. While this does make the company a bit risky, it's important to remember it has net cash of CN¥54b. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least four years, at current rates. With very solid revenue growth in the last year, Meituan Dianping may be on a path to profitability. By investing before those profits, shareholders take on more risk in the hope of bigger rewards. For riskier companies like Meituan Dianping I always like to keep an eye on the long term profit and revenue trends. Fortunately, you can click to see our interactive graph of its profit, revenue, and operating cashflow.