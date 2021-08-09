Meituan Shares Rebound on Reports China Is Nearing End of Probe

Coco Liu
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Meituan shares rallied in Hong Kong Monday following reports Chinese antitrust authorities may be wrapping up a four-month antitrust investigation into the food-delivery giant.

The stock surged nearly 8% in Hong Kong Monday, the most in almost two weeks. Chinese authorities may levy a fine of roughly $1 billion on billionaire Wang Xing’s firm for antitrust abuses and require it to revamp its operations, including putting an end to exclusivity arrangements with merchants known as “pick one from two,” Bloomberg News reported Friday.

Read more: China Said to Plan $1 Billion Antitrust Fine for Meituan

Since the anti-monopoly probe was announced in April, Meituan has lost more than $50 billion from its market valuation as Beijing ramped up a crackdown on its tech champions that spanned internet commerce to data security. In July, authorities ordered online food companies to ensure workers earn at least the local minimum wage, a move seemingly aimed at Meituan, the nation’s largest such platform.

Any changes to Meituan’s fee collection structure “may hurt the company’s outlook more than hikes in higher minimum wages and insurance and the indicated $1 billion fine,” Bloomberg Intelligence analysts Catherine Lim and Tiffany Tam wrote in a note Friday. “A probable prohibition of exclusive merchant arrangements, which Meituan had abstained from, should not impact the company.”

The fine is roughly in line with market expectations, with Nomura previously estimating a penalty of about $711 million. Still, while the figure is just a fraction of Meituan’s revenue, projected to surpass $6 billion in the June quarter, it could more than double the Internet giant’s projected $790 million quarterly loss.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asian stocks follow Wall Street up as virus curbs tightened

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Monday after China and Australia tightened anti-virus controls that threaten to weigh on an economic recovery. Shanghai, Hong Kong, South Korea and Sydney advanced. On Friday, Wall Street ended at a new high after a government report showed the U.S. job market improving.

  • What Is Comcast Corporation's (NASDAQ:CMCS.A) Share Price Doing?

    Comcast Corporation ( NASDAQ:CMCS.A ) had a relatively subdued couple of weeks in terms of changes in share price...

  • NetEase’s Music Service to Delay Hong Kong IPO Launch

    (Bloomberg) -- Cloud Village Inc., the music streaming arm of Chinese gaming giant NetEase Inc., is postponing the launch of a Hong Kong initial public offering that was set to raise about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The unit tested demand for its offering last week, but is not going ahead with taking investor orders, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information isn’t public. It intends to wait for better market conditions, one of the people said.A

  • Olympics-Badminton-Status quo upset in Tokyo - what happened?

    TOKYO (Reuters) -From Guatemalan Kevin Cordon's shocking near-bronze to the early exit of Japan's Kento Momota, the Tokyo Games were a series of dramatic upsets, near misses and high emotions. Not one Badminton World Federation top-ranked player or pair won gold at this Olympics. In fact, in men's singles and doubles and women's doubles, the favourites did not medal at all.

  • Berkshire Hathaway's Operating Earnings Jump 21%, Repurchases $6 Billion Of Its Stock

    Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK) has repurchased $6 billion of its own stock in the second quarter, bringing the total buybacks to more than $37 billion since the end of 2019, Bloomberg reports. The company’s second-quarter operating profit rose 21% to $6.69 billion, about $4,424 per Class A share, from $5.51 billion, about $3,463 per share. The net income, including gains from investments such as Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) and Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC), rose 7% to $28.1

  • Warren Buffett Is Still Playing Defense In The Stock Market

    Warren Buffett remained a net seller of stocks and slowed the pace of Berkshire Hathaway share repurchases in the second quarter.

  • Why China is cracking down on certain publicly-traded companies, according to Carson Block

    Short seller Carson Block gained notoriety for exposing the fraudulent accounting practices of U.S.-listed Chinese companies. But the founder of Muddy Waters Capital now believes the days of Chinese companies tapping American capital markets are numbered.

  • Asia Stocks Edge Up After Gold, Silver Tumble: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks stabilized after an early tumble in precious metals Monday as traders wagered Friday’s strong employment data will move the Federal Reserve closer to pulling back stimulus.Shares rose in Hong Kong and China and fluctuated in South Korea. U.S. futures dipped and Japanese markets are closed for a holiday. In a brief selloff at the start of Asia trading, gold touched the lowest since March before paring losses. Silver dropped to its lowest since November. The prospect of

  • Chinese Stock Crisis? These Trade Near Cash Value

    The recent sell-off in Chinese stocks has driven Baidu (BIDU) and Alibaba (BABA) near their cash values, providing a good entry point for value investors with a long-term horizon. Analysts see the shares of the two companies trading 75.37% and 40.18% higher, 12 months from now. The world “crisis” is written with two characters in Chinese: one character that means "danger" and another that means "opportunity." The recent crash in China’s listed shares presents both a threat and an opportunity for

  • Barack Obama celebrates at 60th birthday bash after scaling back guest list because of COVID concerns

    Barack Obama and Michelle Obama were all smiles in photos captured at the former president's 60th birthday bash on Saturday night.

  • 3 AI Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The work in artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated over the last decade and is becoming a part of our everyday lives. Companies in numerous industries are racing to adopt AI to improve operations and the customer experience, or make sense of the massive amounts of data available.

  • Love AMD Stock? Here Are 3 Better Chip Stocks to Buy Right Now

    AMD is still a top semiconductor investment, but these three stocks look like better deals at the moment.

  • 3 Special Stocks That Can Turn $25,000 Into $1 Million in 25 Years (or Less)

    Innovation and time could allow a sizable investment in this trio to turn into a life-altering amount of money.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks That'll Help You Crush Inflation

    According to data released last month by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) rose by 5.4% in June from the previous year. What's more, the Core CPI, which takes into account a predetermined basket of goods and services, minus food and energy, rose by 4.5%. One of the smartest ways investors can counteract the effects of inflation is with dividend stocks.

  • 5 Infrastructure Stocks That Look Like Bargains as a Bill Inches Forward

    Most construction-related stocks have run up in anticipation of passage of a $1 trillion bill. But engineering and inspection firms’ shares still seem well-priced.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    Let’s talk about buying low. It’s the starting point to buying low and selling high, of course, the clichéd path toward profits. But the thing about clichés is, they usually have a core of truth. And if you buy at a low price, and sell at a high price, you’ve made a profit. The trick, for investors, is recognizing the low price, the point of entry. Conventional wisdom would suggest avoiding stocks whose share prices have bottomed out – after all, low prices happen for a reason, and share sell-of

  • 5 Supercharged Stocks to Buy if the Stock Market Crashes 10%

    For many investors, there are no scarier words than "stock market crash." But the data doesn't lie: stock market crashes are commonplace, and can arguably be considered the price of admission for taking part in one of the greatest wealth creators on the planet.

  • Nikola’s Indicted Ex-Chairman Milton Sells $77 Million of Stock

    (Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp. founder and former chairman Trevor Milton raised about $77 million selling shares in the electric-truck maker, days after pleading not guilty to charges he misled investors to hype the stock.The disposals were disclosed in a filing late Friday with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Milton indirectly owned the shares through M&M Residual LLC -- a Nevada company he wholly owns -- and his spouse, according to the filing.On July 23, six days before Milton was c

  • 2 things are becoming apparent about crypto: Fidelity exec

    The cryptocurrency space continues to be characterized by conversations surrounding its adoption and investment. According to Fidelity Digital Assets President Tom Jessop, however, there are two emerging themes that are becoming apparent about cryptocurrency.

  • Bearish Bets: 2 Nasdaq Stocks You Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on five names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.